The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers cast spill all in the Tower of Truth. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag and Mia Threapleton take on 'The Tower of Truth'.

The Buccaneers cast playing giant Jenga? Pure chaos!

To celebrate the release of The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+, we challenged stars Alisha Boe (Conchita), Josie Totah (Mabel), Matthew Broome (Guy), Guy Remmers (Theo), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy) and Mia Threapleton (Honoria) to take on the all powerful, all knowing The Tower of Truth.

From their favourite Gossip Girl characters (in honour of Leighton Meester joining the cast!) to the last thing they wrote in their notes app and everything in between (Josie’s signature dance move? Literally obsesssssed with her!), the cast reveal all.

Hit play on the video below to watch and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In The Tower Of Truth

