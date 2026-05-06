The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India

6 May 2026, 17:44 | Updated: 6 May 2026, 17:46

The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India
The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Multiple lines from The Boys season 5 script have been bleeped out for viewers in India.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Boys season 5 is as dramatic and wild as ever but fans are shocked over some censorship in a recent episode.

Fans of The Boys will already know that the show is no stranger to censorship in foreign territories. Given that the hit series regularly pushes boundaries with nudity, violence and gore, certain fan-fave scenes have had to be altered in territories outside of the US. For example, season 4's Splinter sauna scene plays out very differently in India.

Now, people have spotted that some important dialogue from The Boys season 5 has been bleeped out in India.

Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid in The Boys
Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid in The Boys. Picture: Alamy

The first censored moment in The Boys season 5 comes in episode 1. Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is talking with Oh-Father (Daveed Diggs) and, when he refers to her as his 'sister-in-christ', she says: "Um, no. I don’t believe in your sky maniac or his son."

In India, the words 'sky maniac' and 'son' have both been censored and ellipses have been put in their place in the official subtitles.

Now, another scene referencing christianity has been edited. At the end of season 5 episode 5, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) throws a Jesus statue in a bin and fans have spotted that the statue has been blurred for viewers in India.

On top of that, a line where Homelander (Antony Starr) says: "Prophets are servants" has been bleeped out of the episode.

Reacting on Reddit, one fan said: "You know what's crazier? We've seen ALL KINDS OF S--- in the boys series like Violence, Sex, Drugs and I can't even name a few. But they decided to blur the most common kid-friendly Jesus action figure in the series. The irony of it."

The Jesus figure is completely censored in The Boys season 5
The Jesus figure is completely censored in The Boys season 5. Picture: Alamy

Talking to LadBible about the Splinter scene edit in 2024, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said: “You know certain countries, when you do this process of localisation, certain countries have their own broadcast standards that are generally impossible to overcome. Like in some cases it's literally illegal to overcome them."

He added: "I knew that that's how it was going to be fixed. I agreed to it reluctantly. I had no choice. I actually sat down with the editor and tried to figure out any other possible way. We couldn't quite crack that nut."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Boys Cast Vs. 'The Most Impossible The Boys Quiz'

The Boys Cast Vs. 'The Most Impossible The Boys Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match James has exposed their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match exposes their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal meaning behind their cover up tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia have both covered up their matching tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date has fans divided

MAFS Australia viewers divided over Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date
MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa have confused fans with new video

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa prove their feud is over in surprising video

Here's what happened with every series 13 MAFS Australia couple.

Which MAFS Australia 2026 couples are still together and who split?

Reacting to Gia's date with James, Scott said: "I'm quite speechless at the moment to be honest it's a bit heartbreaking."

MAFS Australia's Scott 'heartbroken' over wife Gia lying about flirtatious alternate match date
The MAFS Australia cast met their alternative matches and it was dramatic

Here's the MAFS Australia 2026 cast's alternative matches and why they caused chaos

MAFS Australia 2025 contestants Jacqui and Clint are now officially married

Controversial MAFS Australia couple Jacqui and Clint reveal select details from very private wedding
The Celebrity Traitors has confirmed the full line up for 2026

The Celebrity Traitors line-up causes suspicion as fans predict huge twist

Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette she wants for her concert film

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish tells fans to 'run around' cinemas watching her concert film

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits