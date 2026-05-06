The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India

The Boys season 5 drastically censors dialogue in major scene for viewers in India. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Multiple lines from The Boys season 5 script have been bleeped out for viewers in India.

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The Boys season 5 is as dramatic and wild as ever but fans are shocked over some censorship in a recent episode.

Fans of The Boys will already know that the show is no stranger to censorship in foreign territories. Given that the hit series regularly pushes boundaries with nudity, violence and gore, certain fan-fave scenes have had to be altered in territories outside of the US. For example, season 4's Splinter sauna scene plays out very differently in India.

Now, people have spotted that some important dialogue from The Boys season 5 has been bleeped out in India.

Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid in The Boys. Picture: Alamy

The first censored moment in The Boys season 5 comes in episode 1. Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is talking with Oh-Father (Daveed Diggs) and, when he refers to her as his 'sister-in-christ', she says: "Um, no. I don’t believe in your sky maniac or his son."

In India, the words 'sky maniac' and 'son' have both been censored and ellipses have been put in their place in the official subtitles.

Now, another scene referencing christianity has been edited. At the end of season 5 episode 5, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) throws a Jesus statue in a bin and fans have spotted that the statue has been blurred for viewers in India.

On top of that, a line where Homelander (Antony Starr) says: "Prophets are servants" has been bleeped out of the episode.

Reacting on Reddit, one fan said: "You know what's crazier? We've seen ALL KINDS OF S--- in the boys series like Violence, Sex, Drugs and I can't even name a few. But they decided to blur the most common kid-friendly Jesus action figure in the series. The irony of it."

The Jesus figure is completely censored in The Boys season 5. Picture: Alamy

Talking to LadBible about the Splinter scene edit in 2024, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said: “You know certain countries, when you do this process of localisation, certain countries have their own broadcast standards that are generally impossible to overcome. Like in some cases it's literally illegal to overcome them."

He added: "I knew that that's how it was going to be fixed. I agreed to it reluctantly. I had no choice. I actually sat down with the editor and tried to figure out any other possible way. We couldn't quite crack that nut."

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