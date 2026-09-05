Who is Shakira Khan? The Box contestant's age, how she's famous and more

5 September 2026, 20:00

The Box contestant Shakira Khan's promo image and pictured posing.
Who is Shakira Khan? The Box contestant's age, how she's famous and more. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about former Love Island star Shakira Khan while she appears on ITV’s new gameshow The Box.

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A year after her appearance on Love Island, Shakira Khan is back, and this time she's facing the challenges of ITV’s newest gameshow, The Box.

Hosted by Gary Lineker, 10 celebs are thrown into the unknown as they visit mystery locations while enclosed in a box and face a series of tricky challenges. The aim is to complete the unpredictable challenges and become The Box's first-ever winner.

Sharing her reason for wanting to take part, Shakira said: "I worried it could be really intense, but I thought, what have I got to lose? And I’m so glad I did, because it was just a barrel of laughs."

While we watch Shakira take on the challenges, here's everything you need to know about the reality TV star.

Shakira Khan pictured posing.
Shakira Khan revealed The Box was "challenging". Picture: Instagram

How old is Shakira Khan?

Shakira Khan is 23 years old. The former Love Island star's birthday is 16th December 2002.

Where is Shakira Khan from?

Shakira Khan is from Burnley, a town in Lancashire in the Uk

How did Shakira Khan become famous?

Shakira Khan found fame in 2025, when she appeared on series 12 of Love Island as an OG Islander and she made it all the way to the final as a runner-up

While she was on our TV screens last summer, the nation fell in love with her. Since leaving the show, Shakira has been kept busy with work opportunities, having recently co-hosted the 'Aftersun' podcast with Toni Laites and Yasmin Pettet.

What was Shakira Khan's job before Love Island?

She worked as a model and influencer, while her weekend job involved dressing up as a princess and attending children's birthday parties.

Love Island's Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley pictured posing together.
Shakira and Harry have been together for over a year. Picture: Instagram

Does Shakira Khan have a boyfriend?

Shakira Khan is currently loved up with Harry Cooksley after meeting and they were coupled up on Love Island.

Before entering the villa, Shakira revealed her ideal traits in a man: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

The pair have even taken the next steps in their relationship and moved in together earlier this year.

What is Shakira Khan's Instagram?

You can stay updated with Shakira Khan's life here @shakirakhan16.

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