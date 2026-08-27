ITV's 'The Box' celebrity lineup and start date revealed

27 August 2026, 12:59 | Updated: 27 August 2026, 13:05

Who's starring in ITV's The Box? The full cast lineup revealed
Who's starring in ITV's The Box? The full cast lineup revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

When does ITV's celebrity gameshow The Box start and who's taking part? Here's a full cast list for The Box from reality TV star Joey Essex to footballing legend Graeme Souness.

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Hosted by football pundit and former player Gary Lineker, ITV's brand new celebrity gameshow sees the most unlikely 10 celebs come together to compete to become The Box's first-ever winner.

Explaining the new show, Gary said: "We've got 10 celebrities and they go around the country and they don't know what they're doing, and they don't know the game ahead of them. Sometimes it's fairly obvious, sometimes it's scary, sometimes they've got to work it out for themselves... and occasionally that proved quite difficult."

He added: "You know what it is? It's a lot of fun, and it's quite competitive. We have an individual challenge, then a team challenge and at the end of the show is a duel, in which the loser will go home."

ITV have been teasing us with The Box for nearly a year since they began filming, so when does it land on TV's and who exactly is taking part?

Watch the trailer for The Box

When does ITV's The Box start?

The Box officially starts on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:15pm on Saturday 5th September and the second episode will drop on 8pm on Sunday 6th September.

The fourth and fifth episodes will then air on Saturday 12th September and Sunday 13th September. After this, the remaining episodes will air on Saturday nights only.

The celebs taking on The Box include:

  • Love Island's Shakira Khan
  • Reality TV star Joey Essex
  • YouTuber Danny Aarons
  • JLS' JB Gill
  • The Chase's Jenny Ryan
  • Broadcaster Ranvir Singh
  • Dragons' Den entrepreneur Sara Davies
  • Football pundit and former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness
  • Comedian Ellie Taylor
  • Former MP John Bercow.

Shakira Khan

Love Island star Shakira Khan is on The Box
Love Island star Shakira Khan is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Joey Essex

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex is on The Box
Former TOWIE star Joey Essex is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Danny Aarons

YouTuber and podcaster Danny Aarons is on The Box
YouTuber and podcaster Danny Aarons is on The Box. Picture: ITV

JB Gill

JLS' JB Gill is on The Box
JLS' JB Gill is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Jenny Ryan

The Chase's Jenny Ryan is on The Box
The Chase's Jenny Ryan is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Ranvir Singh

Broadcaster Ranvir Singh is on The Box
Broadcaster Ranvir Singh is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Sara Davies

Dragons Den's Sara Davies is on The Box
Dragons Den's Sara Davies is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Graeme Souness

Former football player and manager Graeme Souness is on The Box
Former football player and manager Graeme Souness is on The Box. Picture: ITV

Ellie Taylor

Comedian Ellie Taylor is on The Box
Comedian Ellie Taylor is on The Box. Picture: ITV

John Bercow

Former MP and speaker in the House of Commons John Bercow is on The Box
Former MP and speaker in the House of Commons John Bercow is on The Box. Picture: ITV

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