ITV's 'The Box' celebrity lineup and start date revealed

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27 August 2026, 12:59 | Updated: 27 August 2026, 13:05
When does ITV's celebrity gameshow The Box start and who's taking part? Here's a full cast list for The Box from reality TV star Joey Essex to footballing legend Graeme Souness.
Hosted by football pundit and former player Gary Lineker, ITV's brand new celebrity gameshow sees the most unlikely 10 celebs come together to compete to become The Box's first-ever winner.
Explaining the new show, Gary said: "We've got 10 celebrities and they go around the country and they don't know what they're doing, and they don't know the game ahead of them. Sometimes it's fairly obvious, sometimes it's scary, sometimes they've got to work it out for themselves... and occasionally that proved quite difficult."
He added: "You know what it is? It's a lot of fun, and it's quite competitive. We have an individual challenge, then a team challenge and at the end of the show is a duel, in which the loser will go home."
ITV have been teasing us with The Box for nearly a year since they began filming, so when does it land on TV's and who exactly is taking part?
Watch the trailer for The Box
The Box officially starts on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:15pm on Saturday 5th September and the second episode will drop on 8pm on Sunday 6th September.
The fourth and fifth episodes will then air on Saturday 12th September and Sunday 13th September. After this, the remaining episodes will air on Saturday nights only.
The celebs taking on The Box include: