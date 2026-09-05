Who is Danny Aarons? The Box contestant's age, how he's famous, fiancée & kid

Who is Danny Aarons? The Box contestant's age, how he's famous and more. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here’s everything you need to know about YouTuber Danny Aarons while he appears on ITV’s new gameshow The Box.

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Danny Aarons is not only making his TV debut, but he's taking on ITV's brand newest celebrity gameshow, The Box.

Hosted by Gary Lineker, 10 celebs are thrown into the unknown as they visit mystery locations while enclosed in a box and face a series of tricky challenges. The aim is to complete the unpredictable challenges and become The Box's first-ever winner.

Danny said he went on the show to get out of his "comfort zone". While we watch Danny take on the challenges, here's everything you need to know about him.

Danny. Picture: Instagram

What is Danny Aarons job?

Danny is an online content creator, streamer and YouTuber.

How did Danny Aarons become famous?

Danny started making gaming videos on YouTube when he was 10 years old, before shifting his focus to football content. Once one of his videos went viral, he gained new followers and attention in the gaming community.

With nearly 2 million YouTuber subscribers, Danny has collaborated with many major brands and the likes of Sidemen, having played in The Sidemen Charity Match.

He and his fiancée (mentioned below) also have a popular podcast, called Punchin'.

How old is Danny Aarons?

Danny is 24 years old.

Where is Danny Aarons from?

He is from Chelmsford, a city in Essex.

Danny proposed to Tennessee at the end of 2024. . Picture: Instagram

Who is Danny Aarons fiancée?

Danny is engaged to influencer and YouTuber, Tennessee Thresh. The pair met in late 2023 while filming the YouTube series Locked In.

In January 2024, the pair went public with their relationship, and at the end of 2024 they announced they were expecting their first baby together. This was followed by a beach proposal in the Maldives in January 2025.

After starting the year on a major high, a few months later in March, Tennessee gave birth to their baby daughter Suede.

What is Danny Aarons Instagram?

With an impressive 2.1 million followers, Danny's Instagram account is @dannyaarons

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