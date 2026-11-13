The Body season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

13 November 2026, 18:03 | Updated: 13 November 2026, 18:12

The Body season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news
The Body season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Body season 2 on Netflix? Here's what the showrunners have teased about the future of the show.

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The Body is Netflix's latest hit teen drama and fans are already desperate for more of the Lions team and their antics.

The TV series revolves around a fictional Catholic high school dance team and what happens when their initiation of a new teammate called Grace goes horribly wrong. As the series progresses it leans heavily into the supernatural with mass hysteria, miracles and visions all potentially taking place. Oh and of course, there's a queer romance.

The Body season 1 ends on a major cliffhanger, but will there be a second season? Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about The Body season 2 release date, cast, plot details, trailers and more.

When does The Body season 2 come out?

When does The Body season 2 come out?
When does The Body season 2 come out? Picture: Netflix

Has The Body been renewed for season 2?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce if The Body season 2 is in the works. However, the cast and crew are all very keen to make it happen. Speaking to Swoon, showrunner Gina Gammell revealed that the season 1 finale is "a tease and a setup of everywhere that we wish to go next season, if we’re so lucky to get one."

As it's only just come out, it's no surprise The Body hasn't been renewed just yet. A second season will likely depend on how well season 1 is viewed.

When is The Body season 2 release date?

Until The Body is renewed and filming starts, we won't know a season 2 release date. Filming for season 1 took place in late 2025. Based on that, we imagine that a second season could come out as soon as early 2028, depending on when season 2 production starts.

WARNING: THE BODY SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in The Body season 2 cast?
Who will be in The Body season 2 cast? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in The Body season 2 cast?

Based on how The Body season 1 ends, we imagine that all of the main cast will be back for more drama.

  • Kristina Bogic - Anya Butler
  • Sara Boustany - Elise Zakaria
  • Geena Meszaros - Lisbeth Anderson
  • Nnamdi Asomugha - Father Franklin
  • Louisa Krause - Catherine Anderson
  • Shirley Chen - Maddie Delaney
  • Jackson Kelly - Leo Anderson
  • Sofia Wylie - Grace Franklin

On top of that, expect many more recurring characters and new faces to appear in season 2.

What will happen in The Body season 2?

Season 1 ends with Grace awaking from her coma and saying that she's God. Discussing what's next with Deadline, creator Quinn Shephard teased: "We always knew that that was where the show was going. A lot of that has to do with things we would love to do next season and how to keep carrying the story."

She added: "There’s really no right way to watch the show. One of our favourite things is hearing people debate out, someone who believes that the show is supernatural and someone who believes that it’s a mass hysteria story, and there’s a grounded explanation for every step of the way."

Season 2 will likely further delve into that debate and explore what happens now that Grace is conscious again.

Is there a The Body season 2 trailer?
Is there a The Body season 2 trailer? Picture: Netflix

Is there a The Body season 2 trailer?

Until The Body is renewed and production starts, there won't be any season 2 trailers.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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