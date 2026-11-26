The Body's Sara Boustany teases what will happen to Anya and Elise in season 2

The Body's Sara Boustany teases what will happen to Anya and Elise in season 2. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Do Anya and Elise end up together in The Body? Here's what Sara Boustany has said about their season 2 future.

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We're all rooting for Anya and Elise in The Body but are they destined to be together? Sara Boustany has spoken out.

Netflix's The Body tells the story of a high school dance team who suddenly become thrust into a world of visions and mass hysteria after an initiation goes wrong. However, amidst all the potentially supernatural antics is an-off sapphic romance for the ages. Lions co-captains Anya and Elise hook up with each other in secret throughout season 1.

Season 1 ends on a major cliffhanger and now Elise actor Sara Boustany has teased what's next for Anya and Elise.

Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer

Do Anya and Elise end up together in The Body?

At the end of The Body season 1, Elise is disgusted that Anya is seemingly willing to lie and let Steven take the blame for what happened to Grace and Anya's relationships with Elise and Steven appear to go up in smoke. Meanwhile, Anya confesses the truth to Father Franklin and is being blackmailed by Lisbeth over her sexuality.

Discussing what's next for Elise and Anya, Sara told Elite Daily: "I want Elise to find herself in a way that has nothing to do with Anya for a little bit. I do hope they’re endgame. Hopefully we have multiple seasons, and both Elise and Anya take the time to find themselves outside of that relationship first.:

She added: "I think a huge flaw for Elise is being consumed by love, it’s such an all-consuming thing for her. And of course Anya needs to accept herself. So, I just want them to heal a bit before they hopefully end up together."

In other words, Anya and Elise might need multiple seasons before they truly find their ways back to each other.

Do Anya and Elise end up together in The Body? Picture: Netflix

Will Anya and Elise date in The Body season 2?

Meanwhile, The Body creator Quinn Shephard told Glamour: "I think in terms of season 2, if we're so lucky to get one, there’s a lot of trust to be healed between them after what Anya does at the end of the first season, and there’s a lot of self discovery to be done to get them to a place where they’re healed enough to be together."

Showrunner Gina Gamell has also assured fans that Elise and Anya willl be central to season 2: "We’ll just clarify one thing about Anya and Elise because this is coming up a lot for us: It’s very safe to say that, while it’s very important for them to continue to develop as characters by themselves, their relationship is going to stay."

She then finished by saying: "It’s a very important relationship, and we’re not going to sideline it. I just think that the faces it will take will continue to change."

Read more The Body news here:

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