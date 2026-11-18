The Body's Sara Boustany originally auditioned to play a completely different character

The Body's Sara Boustany originally auditioned to play a completely different character. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix

By Sam Prance

"The casting director called me after the audition and said, “They think you’re Elise.” I weirdly didn’t get why."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's impossible to imagine Sara Boustany as anyone other than Elise in The Body but she auditioned for someone else.

Part of the reason why people are so obsessed with The Body comes down to how well cast the Netflix show is. From Kristina Bogic as popular dance team captain Anya, to Geena Meszaros as ruthless social misfit Elsbeth, every single actor in the teen drama plays their character perfectly. And that's not even mentioning Sofia Wylie as Grace.

One actor who's become an immediate fan favourite is Sara Boustany. However, she didn't want to play Elise at first.

Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Sara revealed that she originally tried out to play Anya but the team behind the show had other plans: "The casting director, Jennifer [Venditti], called me after the audition, and said, 'They think you’re Elise.' I weirdly didn’t get why. Elise is so quippy. Her defence mechanism is to be b----y which isn’t really me."

Giving further context, Elise said: "But I’d only read the pilot (“Slutty God”), and I was so focused on Anya and trying to get on the show. If I’d stopped to think about it for even thirty seconds, I would’ve been like, 'Oh, yeah. This is a much better direction for me.'"

Kristina Bogic as Anya and Sara Boustany as Elis in The Body on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

As for when she realised that she was better suited to Elise, Sara explained: "At the callback. I read the same scene I’d auditioned with for Anya, the one where Anya and Elise kiss, and Anya’s like, 'You can’t kiss me', but this time as Elise. And it just felt so much better."

Sara added: "I remember thinking, 'I’m not Anya. I’m Elise, definitely.' I don’t usually have that kind of confidence when I audition, so I knew this one would hurt if I didn’t get it."

Read more TV & Film news here:

LNGSHOT Get Chaotic In ‘The Tower of Truth’

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more.

Start your free trial on Global Player.