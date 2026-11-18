The Body's Sara Boustany originally auditioned to play a completely different character
18 November 2026, 14:29
"The casting director called me after the audition and said, “They think you’re Elise.” I weirdly didn’t get why."
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It's impossible to imagine Sara Boustany as anyone other than Elise in The Body but she auditioned for someone else.
Part of the reason why people are so obsessed with The Body comes down to how well cast the Netflix show is. From Kristina Bogic as popular dance team captain Anya, to Geena Meszaros as ruthless social misfit Elsbeth, every single actor in the teen drama plays their character perfectly. And that's not even mentioning Sofia Wylie as Grace.
One actor who's become an immediate fan favourite is Sara Boustany. However, she didn't want to play Elise at first.
- Read more: Who plays Elise in The Body? Sara Boustany's age, height who she's dating and more
- Read more: The Body cast reveal surprising rule they had filming Anya and Elise's sex scenes
Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer
In an interview with Teen Vogue, Sara revealed that she originally tried out to play Anya but the team behind the show had other plans: "The casting director, Jennifer [Venditti], called me after the audition, and said, 'They think you’re Elise.' I weirdly didn’t get why. Elise is so quippy. Her defence mechanism is to be b----y which isn’t really me."
Giving further context, Elise said: "But I’d only read the pilot (“Slutty God”), and I was so focused on Anya and trying to get on the show. If I’d stopped to think about it for even thirty seconds, I would’ve been like, 'Oh, yeah. This is a much better direction for me.'"
As for when she realised that she was better suited to Elise, Sara explained: "At the callback. I read the same scene I’d auditioned with for Anya, the one where Anya and Elise kiss, and Anya’s like, 'You can’t kiss me', but this time as Elise. And it just felt so much better."
Sara added: "I remember thinking, 'I’m not Anya. I’m Elise, definitely.' I don’t usually have that kind of confidence when I audition, so I knew this one would hurt if I didn’t get it."
Read more TV & Film news here:
- Who plays Anya in The Body? Kristina Bogic's age, height, past roles, who she's dating and more
- The Body season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show
- Ella Beatty explains why Monster portrays Lizzie Borden as a lesbian following backlash
- Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, Allie and Dean book plot, trailers and news
- What happened to Grace in The Body? The shock ending explained
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