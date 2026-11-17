Who plays Elise in The Body? Sara Boustany's age, height, past roles, who she's dating and more

The Body's Sara Boustany age, height, past roles, where she's from and more. Picture: Brianna Bryson/WireImage, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about The Body actor Sara Boustany.

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If you've seen The Body on Netflix, chances are you're obsessed with Sara Boustany and her performance as Elise.

Set in 2004, The Body tells the story of high school dance team The Lions who are thrust into a wild world of visions and mass hysteria when an initiation ritual goes very wrong. The Lions are led by co-captains Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany) and fans are obsessed with the gay drama behind their secret lesbian relationship.

This may be your first time seeing Sara Boustany on screen but this isn't her first role. Find out everything you need to know about Sara including her age, height, past projects, where she's from and so much more below.

Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer

How old is Sara Boustany?

Sara Boustany is 23 years old. Her birthday is February 25th and she was born in 2003. This makes Sara a Pisces. As for Sara's The Body character, Elise is around 17 in the show, which makes Sara around six years older than her.

How tall is Sara Boustany?

There is no exact information about Sara Boustany's height online. However, Sara stands a littler taller than her The Body co-star Kristina Bogic who is 5 feet 6 in real life.

Where is Sara Boustany from?

Sara Boustany is Lebanese-American. She was born in Florida and spent her childhood there before moving to LA. Sara went to John Burroughs High School.

Where is Sara Boustany from? Picture: JC Olivera/Getty

What movies and TV shows has Sara Boustany been in?

Sara Boustany landed her first on screen role as Miranda in the critically-acclaimed comedy series Pen15. Since then, she's played Young Lucy Jane in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings and Isabel in Hello Beautiful. Sara actually auditoned to play Anya in The Body before the casting directors suggested that Elise was a better fit for her.

Was Sara Boustany in Sterling Point?

No. Despite fans noticing similarities between Sara Boustany and Sterling Point star Ella Rubin, they are two different actors and neither appear in each other's projects.

Is Sara Boustany dating Rommulas?

Sara Boustany has been linked to singer Rommulas after appearing together at events but neither have confirmed if they're actually dating.

Is Sara Boustany dating Rommulas? Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty

Is Sara Boustany on Instagram?

Yes! Sara Boustany is on Instagram. You can follow her via @saraboustanyyy to see all her latest posts.

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