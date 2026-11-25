The Body's Kristina Bogic reveals she improvised wild viral Anya line in season finale

The Body's Kristina Bogic reveals she improvised wild viral Anya line in season finale. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Netflix

By Capital Buzz

The scene has been singled out as a fan fave moment in The Body and Anya's line to Lisbeth wasn't in the script.

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The Body star Kristina Bogic has confirmed that she improvised one of Anya's most iconic lines in the season 1 finale.

The Body on Netflix is quickly becoming one of the most talked about shows of 2026. From Anya and Elise's dramatic sapphic romance to the potentially supernatural antics among the Lions dance team, viewers can't get enough of the dark teen drama. Not to mention, the script is filled with hilarious quippy one-liners that fans can't stop quoting.

One scene in particular that stands out is an interaction between Anya and Elsbeth and Kristina Bogic improvised it.

WARNING: THE BODY SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

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At the end of The Body season 1, Elsbeth (Geena Meszaros) realises that Anya and Elise are secretly hooking up with each other. Elsbeth then blackmails Anya into letting her and her brother Leo stay at her home, on the condition that she will keep what they did to Grace secret and won't out Anya as a lesbian to her family and firends.

While posing for photographs at the debutante ball, Elsbeth taunts Anya by saying "you girlfriend's here" when Elise arrives. However, Anya then sticks up for herself and says: "No one is gonna believe you if you try to pin this on me. My parents will get me lawyers, my record is flawless and I'll say I was with Steven all night."

Anya ends by saying: "You've been lying to everybody since the moment you got here. You're not even Catholic. You'll be nothing more than your meth-head of a mother."

Now, Kristina has confirmed that she improvised that final line all by herself.

Anya and Elsbeth pose for photos in The Body season 1 finale. Picture: Netflix

Appearing on Collider Ladies' Night, Kristina said: "The "meth-head of a mother" line, I improved that line because I was like 'Anya, stand up, Anya. Anya, you gotta get up.' So I remember saying it in the first scene and no one really acknowledged it and so I just kept doing it and then they were giving me notes on it."

Kristina continued: "Anya has spite to her as well. She is kind but once she feels like even Elise is threatened, she's getting blackmailed for a little bit now but I think now when it comes to her sexuality, this is a different ballgame."

Coming up with one of the most iconic lines in the show? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Read more The Body news here:

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