Who plays Anya in The Body? Kristina Bogic's age, height, past roles, who she's dating and more

The Body's Kristina Bogic age, height, past roles, who she's dating and more. Picture: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about The Body actor Kristina Bogic including where she's from and so much more.

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The Body on Netflix has introduced audiences to Kristina Bogic and fans can't get enough of the talented rising star.

Released on November 11th, The Body has quickly become Netflix's latest viral hit. The coming of age thriller follows a group of teen girls in a high school dance team and it plays with themes of both Catholicism and the supernatural. On top of that, there's a key gay romance between co-captains Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany).

On top of an incredible script, it's the cast that has really won fans over and it's led by Kristina Bogic. Scroll down to get to know Kristina and find out her age, height, past projects, where she's from, who she's dating and more.

Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer

How old is Kristina Bogic?

Kristina Bogic is 19 years old. Her birthday is January 18th and she was born in 2007. This makes her a Capricorn. In The Body, Kristina's character Anya is roughly 17. In other words, Krtistina is pretty close in age to Anya.

How tall is Kristina Bogic?

According to Marie Claire Australia, Kristina Bogic is 5 feet 6 inches tall. This makes her height 1.67 metres.

Where is Kristina Bogic from? Is she Australian?

Kristina Bogic is Australian in real life! She was born Point Cork, Australia which is a suburb of Melbourne.

How old is Kristina Bogic? Picture: LISA O'CONNOR/Getty

What movies and TV shows has Kristina Bogic been in?

The Body is Kristina Bogic's first time playing the lead role in a US series. However, in 2025 she played the titular role in the Australian series Playing Gracie Darling. She also acted as Lila in the short film Howl before Netflix cast her for The Body.

Is Kristina Bogic a singer?

As well as acting, Kristina is a singer. Kristina regularly posts covers online of artists ranging from Fiona Apple to Ella Fitzgerald. She first started writing as a nine year old and won the Wyndham Rising Stars Competition.

She releases music under the name dawwwn and currently has released two original songs: 'High Road' and 'Sober Mind'.

Who is Kristina Bogic dating?

It's currently unclear if Kristina Bogic is dating anyone as she appears to keep her personal life private.

Is Kristina Bogic on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes! Kristina Bogic is on Instagram. You can follow her via @___dawwn___ on both platforms to see all her latest posts including videos of her singing!

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