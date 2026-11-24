The Body creator explains what Grace's shocking final words actually mean

The Body creator explain what Grace's shocking final words actually mean. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Is Grace god in The Body? Here's what The Body creator has said about the twist ending and what's next for season 2.

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If you've finished watching The Body on Netflix you might be wondering if Grace is god and what the ending signifies.

Netflix's The Body is truly a wild ride from start to finish. What starts as a teen drama about a high school dance team quickly morphs into an exploration of sapphic longing, mass hysteria and (potentially) the supernatural. All of the cast have interesting character arcs (Anya, Elise, Lisbeth etc.) but no one's storyline is quite as mysterious as Grace's.

So what happened to Grace and what's next for season 2? Scroll down to see what the creator has said about her.

WARNING: THE BODY SPOILERS BELOW

Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer

Is Grace God in The Body?

In The Body season 1, Grace falls into a coma after an initiation gone wrong. While she's in a coma, a whole bunch of strange things happen leading people to believe that she is a vessel for God, so much so that people start to pray to her. To make things even more confusing, the series ends with Grace finally waking up and saying: "I am God".

Talking to Elite Daily, creator Quinn Shephard said: "'I am God' from Grace is such a fun way to end because it does open questions: Could she hear them when she was in the coma? Did she have a near-death experience? Is she actually God? Did something happen to her when they tried to sacrifice her? Did she become holy?"

She continued: "It leaves that open in a way that summarises what we want to continue to do with the show. There are some people who go, 'Well, what is it?' That's like asking what happens after we die. That's the whole point. We're curious."

As for what's still to come in season 2, Quinn teased: "We're very excited for Grace to be up and at ’em and having some things to say. She’s like, “Y'all, what has been happening? Some of you have been acting out of pocket.”

She ended by saying: "That's really all I can say. Lots more antics coming."

Is Grace God in The Body? Picture: Netflix

Discussing elsewhere, whether or not the events in the show are supernatural or miraculous, Quinn said: "The show's relationship with the supernatural is meant to mimic a relationship with faith. There are unexplainable things about life, as we all know, and people attempt to explain a lot of those things with science."

She added: "So everything supernatural that happens in the show has a counter theory that's grounded in physics as we understand them. But the audience should always have the opportunity to decide what they believe is happening, even if that’s different from what someone else thinks."

What do you think? Is Grace actually a vessel for God?

Read more The Body news here:

Mckenna Grace SHOCKS the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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