Who plays Lisbeth in The Body? Geena Meszaros' age, height, past roles, real eyebrows and more

Who plays Lisbeth in The Body? Geena Meszaros' age, height, past roles, real eyebrows and more. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about The Body actor Geena Meszaros including where she's from, who she's dating and more.

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Lisbeth in The Body on Netflix is becoming everyone's fave chaotic new villain and she's played by Geena Meszaros.

There's no denying that Lisbeth is one of the most captivating characters in The Body on Netflix. The series focuses on a high school dance team and social misfit Lisbeth's attempts to join the team at any cost. As the hit teen drama progresses, we learn more about Lisbeth's dark backstory and exactly how far she's willing to go to be popular.

If you think you recognise Lisbeth, this isn't Geena Meszaros' first time acting. Scroll down to find out Geena's age, height, past projects, real eyebrows, where she's from, who she's dating and so much more.

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How old is Geena Meszaros?

As it stands, there is no information about Geena Meszaros's age online. French Wikipedia currently lists her birthday as July 22nd which would make her a Cancer. However, it's unclear where that information was sourced from. As for Geena's The Body character, Lisbeth is around 17 or 18 years old.

How tall is Geena Meszaros?

Likewise Geena is yet to publicly disclose her height. Based on The Body cast photographs, Geena stands a little bit shorter than her costar Kristina Bogi who is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Where is Geena Meszaros from? Is she Canadian?

Geena Meszaros is Canadian in real life! It's unclear wher she was born but she is based in Tate McRae's hometown Calgary, Alberta.

How old is Geena Meszaros? Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

What movies and TV shows has Geena Meszaros been in?

Geena Meszaros has been acting professionally since 2015 originally appearing in short films as a child actor. Geena got her first big role as Lily in Tegan & Sara's teen drama High School in 2022. Since then she's appeared in movies like The Order, Soul's Road and In Cold Light.

In terms of Netflix, Geena played Oatmeal Beth in the Toni Colette series Wayward in 2025. Lisbeth in The Body is Geena's biggest acting role to date.

Does Geena Meszaros bleach her eyebrows?

In real life Geena Meszaros has brunette eyebrows. However, she bleaches them to play the part of Lisbeth in The Body.

Who is Geena Meszaros dating?

Geena Meszaros keeps her personal life private so it's unclear if she's dating anyone at the moment.

Is Geena Meszaros on Instagram and TikTok?

Geena Meszaros is on Instagram. You can follow her via @geena_meszaros where she posts glimpses of her work on set and refers to Lisbeth as Unethical Cain. Geena does not have a public TikTok account.

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