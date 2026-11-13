What happened to Grace in The Body? The shock ending explained

What happened to Grace in The Body? The ending explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's how Netflix's The Body ends and what we find out about Grace, God and everyone's visions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're watching The Body on Netflix and wondering what happened to Grace, we're here to break it down for you.

The Body is Netflix's latest teen drama sensation. Set in 2004, the show follows a group of girls in a dance team at a fictional catholic school. In episode 1, Grace (Sofia Wylie) tries out for the Lions dance team and gets in. However, things go awry when the girls force her to take ecstasy as part of her initiation and she reacts very badly to it.

The premiere leaves us with multiple unanswered questions surrounding Grace and the rest of the characters.

Scroll down to find out the truth behind what happens to Grace and exactly how The Body season 1 ends.

WARNING: THE BODY SPOILERS BELOW

Does Grace die in The Body? Picture: Netflix

Does Grace die in The Body?

In episode 1, Grace appears to die after taking ecstasy and the Lions jokingly sacrificing her to win regionals. Captain Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Lions-wannabe Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) attempt to cover up her death by taking her to her home and putting her in her bed. However, when Grace is found, she's actually still alive but in a coma.

With Anya and Lisbeth both trying to hide the same secret and Grace in a coma in hospital, Lisbeth manages to take Grace's spot in Lions. As the series progresses, she gradually takes control of the Lions team and members of the team begin to have visions of Grace in their daily lives.

On top of that, mass hysteria (or something supernatural) occurs in the town where people believe that Grace can perform miracles.

Does Grace die in The Body? Picture: Netflix

How does The Body end? Is Grace god?

At the end of The Body, Grace arises from her coma and declares that she is God. As a result, it's unclear if she was actually part of some spiritual experience and if the girls' 'joke' sacrifice to the devil had any consequences. As for the hallucinations, it's left up in the air if they were real or fake.

Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Gina Gammell said: "Everything that happens that has a supernatural theory in the show should always have a counterpart with a totally grounded medical or scientific explanation."

In other words, for now, it's up to the viewer to decide what's real and what's not.

We'll have to wait until season 2 for more answers.

Read more TV & Film news here:

Robert Irwin Answers Increasingly Chaotic Questions | ‘What The Deck?’

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more.

Start your free trial on Global Player.