Is Elise a lesbian in The Body? Sara Boustany reveals major scenes explaining her sexuality were cut

Is Elise lesbian in The Body? Sara Boustany explains her character's true sexuality. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Elise has a gay affair with Anya in The Body but how does she identify and what's her relationship with Tyler?

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The Body's Sara Boustany has revealed that multiple major scenes exploring Elise's sexuality were cut from season 1.

From catholic guilt to mass hysteria, Netflix's The Body has everything you want in a teen drama. Not only that but it also has a sapphic will-they-won't they relationship that has set the internet ablaze. Lions dance team co-captains Anya and Elise have a secret lesbian affair but how do they actually identify and will they end up together?

Many fans have assumed that Elise is gay but now actor Sara Boustany have explained her character's true sexuality.

Is Elise gay in The Body?

Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer

Is Elise bisexual in The Body?

Talking to Elite Daily about how Elise identifies, Sara revealed: "I don’t think she’s exclusive to women. [Showrunners] Quinn [Shephard], Gina [Gammell] and I established from the beginning that Elise is fluid." She added: "I know people are probably a little upset she’s not a lesbian, but I don’t think she’s the type to be labeled."

Sara then continued to explain that, while Elise does love Anya, she's not exclusively gay: "She’s a teenager, so she’s going to explore whatever the f--- she wants to explore. So, I think she’s fluid, or actually, I know she’s fluid."

Sara also let slip that scenes with Tyler confirming that Elise is sexually fluid were removed from season 1: "While we were filming, there was actually a tiny plot point of Tyler and Elise hooking up a couple of times, but they ended up cutting it in the final edit just because they wanted the focus to be on Anya and Elise."

Sara went on to state: "It wasn’t super intense. They would just sleep together whenever, and it was never serious. But it was something that helped show Elise’s fluidity."

As for how Elise, grapples with her same-sex attraction, Sara said: "Elise has the same shame as Anya, but experiences it in a different way."

Scenes of Elise and Tyler hooking up were cut from The Boyd season 1. Picture: Netflix

As for if Elise and Anya are endgame, Sara said: "I want Elise to find herself in a way that has nothing to do with Anya for a little bit. I do hope they’re endgame, but hopefully we have multiple seasons, and both Elise and Anya take the time to find themselves outside of that relationship first."

She ended by saying: "I think a huge flaw for Elise is being consumed by love — it’s such an all-consuming thing for her. And of course Anya needs to accept herself. So, I just want them to heal a bit before they hopefully end up together.”

Read more The Body news here:

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