Is Anya gay or bisexual in The Body? Kristina Bogic explains her character's sexuality

Is Anya gay or bisexual in The Body? Kristina Bogic explains her character's sexuality. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Anya has a secret lesbian relationship with Elise in The Body but how does she actually identify?

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The Body's Kristina Bogic has opened up about her character Anya and whether or not she's actually gay or bisexual.

Part of the reason why fans love The Body on Netflix so much is because of how complex the characters are. Among all the visions and mass hysteria are a group of high school teens grappling with everything from dance team drama to sapphic desire and Lions head captain Anya is in the midst of a journey of discovery around her sexuality.

Anya dates high school boy Steven but struggles to get any sexual satisfaction in the relationship. Meanwhile, Anya has a secret lesbian romance with her Lions co-captain Elise, leading fans to wonder how Anya actually identifies.

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Discussing Anya's true sexuality with Sharronda Williams, Kristina Bogic, who plays Anya, said: "With Anya, I think she has so much repression and so much Catholic guilt and shame. Not even about who she loves and her sexuality, but even the autonomy of her own body. She struggles to feel comfortable in her own sexual autonomy."

Kristina then confirmed that Anya is gay and closeted: "It’s very all-consuming, on top of all the added pressure of what’s going on, also the added pressure of what it’s like to be young and gay in 2004."

As for why Anya struggles to accept her gay identity, Kristina said: "It was a different time, and there was different icons and different representation."

She added: "I don’t think there was anyone for Anya to see herself in that made her feel safe and comfortable."

Is Anya lesbian in The Body on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Kristina ended by saying: "I think [Anya] felt that admitting her sexuality felt like a great sacrifice for her, and she had to give up a lot, whether that was her femininity or her place in this social hierarchy."

At the end of season 1, we see that Anya's mother express homophobic views. Anya also confesses that she wants a husband and children and can't picture her life outside of traditional norms.

Whether Anya becomes more comfortable in herself and her sexuality in season 2 remains to be seen.

Read more The Body news here:

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