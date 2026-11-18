The Body cast reveal surprising rule they had filming Anya and Elise's sex scenes
18 November 2026, 12:45
The Body had a unique system in place to make sure Kristina Bogic and Ella Boustany were comfortable with their nude scenes.
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The Body stars Kristina Bogic and Ella Boustany have opened up about filming Anya and Elise's explicit nude scenes and the rule that made filming The Body so different to doing sex scenes on other TV shows and movie sets.
If you've finished The Body on Netflix, you will already be well aware that there are multiple, steamy sex scenes in the show and most of them involve secret lesbian lovers Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Ella Boustany). The two Lions dance team co-captains date boys publicly but have a passionate, on-again-off-again, gay romance in private.
How do they film those sex scenes though including the scene in episode six that everyone has been talking about? The truth behind Anya and Elise's intimate moments and how they filmed them may surprise you.
- Read more: Who plays Elise in The Body? Sara Boustany's age, height, who she's dating and more
- Read more: Who plays Anya in The Body? Kristina Bogic's age, height, past roles and more
Watch Netflix’s The Body trailer
Like all modern series, The Body worked closely with an intimacy coordinator to make sure that the every member of the cast was comfortable on set. And the reason why all The Body scenes look so realistic is because Netflix hired Heated Rivalry's intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter to help choreograph and block every single scene.
Discussing filming Anya and Elise's sex scenes with Teen Vogue, Kristina said: "You'd think those scenes with Sara would be daunting, but we actually had a great time. We trusted each other so much, and it was really nice having a set that was mostly women, especially on the creative team. We felt very protected."
Sara added: "Kristina and I had boundaries around what we were comfortable showing, so the choreography had to be specific. Our intimacy coordinator, was always checking in, like, 'You good with that?' She had our backs. You need someone like that, especially when it's all so new."
Kristina ended by saying: "I couldn't have asked for anything better. I remember running back and forth from the monitors, like, “Can we watch this? Can we see it?'"
There was actually a rule on set that allowed Sara and Kristina to watch and approve scenes immediately.
The Body creator Quinn Shephard personally ensured that Kristina and Sara were able to watch each scene after they had been filmed. Talking about the intimate scene in episode 6 with Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin on their podcast, Quinn said: "We would have a system with them where they could come and watch playback after."
She added that Kristina and Sara got final say over what was included: "There's these young women who are now doing this incredibly intimate vulnerable stuff for the show. If they feel good, I feel good. If they feel bad, I'm like 'We're throwing it out."
Read more TV & Film news here:
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- What happened to Grace in The Body? The shock ending explained
- Ella Beatty explains why Monster portrays Lizzie Borden as a lesbian following backlash
- Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, Allie and Dean book plot, trailers and news
- Heated Rivalry movie release date, cast, book plot and news
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