Temptation Island Spain's Montoya and Anita cheating explained in full

7 February 2025, 15:46

Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained
Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained. Picture: Telecinco via Twitter/X
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what a full timeline breakdown of what actually happened between Montoya, Anita and Manuel on Temptation Island Spain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Desperate to know what actually happened between Montoya and Anita on Temptation Island Spain? Who cheated first? And what the hell are they saying!? We got you.

The internet is currently ob-sessed with two Spanish reality stars who are currently taking part in a wild dating series called La islas de las tentaciones. The couple have been separated and put into two different villas with a group of single people who are there with the sole purpose to 'tempt' them into cheating on their partners. (Wild, right?!)

Montoya has now gone viral thanks to a clip of him seeing girlfriend Anita sleeping with another man (Manuel). The "Montoya, por favor!" meme has now exploded and people are dying to know what happens next.

You don’t need to speak Spanish to understand what's going on or to hear the raw emotion in what Montoya is saying. But for those of you who want a full rundown of what has actually happened between Montoya and Anita on the show so far, here's your answer...

Montoya and Anita timeline: Who cheated first and what actually happened?

'Montoya, por favor!' memes are now going viral after Temptation Island Spain's cheating scandal
'Montoya, por favor!' memes are now going viral after Temptation Island Spain's cheating scandal. Picture: Telecinco via Twitter/X

Who are Montoya and Anita?

Per the official La isla de las tentaciones page on Telecinco.es website (which has been loosely translated using Google Translate), Montoya (30) and Anita (26) have been a couple for one year.

The duo met on a reality show but didn't get together until the very end. They then started a long-distance relationship between Seville and Barcelona.

According to their profile, the couple are vastly different with Montoya being described as "more traditional".

They both agreed to enter Temptation Island to see if they can build a future together. The profile also states that they want to have a child together.

Montoya and Anita from Temptation Island Spain have gone viral on social media
Montoya and Anita from Temptation Island Spain have gone viral on social media. Picture: Telecinco.es

Did Montoya cheat on Anita first? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya?

The tension between Montoya and Anita began almost immediately with arguments over who they've been interacting with. VIP single Manuel set his sights on Anita at the necklace ceremony, and Montoya was instantly insecure and jealous about their potential connection. VIP single Gabriela set her sights on Montoya.

On the show, each member of the couples are also given the opportunities to watch what their partner is doing in the other villa on live feeds.

Montoya first saw clips of Anita and Manuel getting closer in bed. During the first "bonfire ceremony", a screaming Montoya got so upset he ripped his shirt off.

A few days later, Anita then saw footage of Montoya and VIP single Gabriela getting close, with Gabriela twerking on him. Montoya was also seen grinding on her, appearing to act out of revenge after seeing Anita and Manuel together.

That then prompted Anita to get angry and dive headfirst into the experience, beginning a physical connection with Manuel.

Montoya was then shown footage of the two of them kissing in the jacuzzi, and then he saw the footage of them sleeping together which prompted him to run along the beach to confront Anita in person, screaming: "You have destroyed me!"

What happened after Montoya confronted Anita?

After confronting Anita at the villa, Anita initially told Montoya that she was done with him and wanted nothing to do with him. They began shouting at each other, Montoya called her "fake", and other members of the villa even had to hold Anita back. Anita claimed that he was the one who messed up first.

She then broke the rules and went running after Montoya, claiming that she wanted to leave with him immediately.

Host Sandra Barneda forced the two apart, Montoya walked away and Anita was told that breaking the rules would have consequences.

And that's where it ended... for now! More episodes are set to be released which will no doubt end up on Twitter/X at some point. Stay tuned - we'll update this article as soon as we find out what happens to Montoya and Anita next!

