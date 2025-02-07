Where to watch Temptation Island Spain with Montoya and Anita online

Temptation Island Spain: Where to watch the Montoya reality show online. Picture: Telecinco via Twitter/X

By Katie Louise Smith

"Montoya por favor!" has taken over the internet, but where can you watch La isla de las tentaciones with Montoya and girlfriend Anita online?

Just when you thought you'd seen it all when it comes to dating reality shows, here comes Montoya and Anita from La isla de las tentaciones (Temptation Island Spain) to blow everyone else out of the water. (Love Island and MAFS who?!)

In case you missed it, a clip from the Spanish version of the truly wild reality series has gone massively viral on Twitter/X thanks to contestant Montoya who was shown having an emotional breakdown after seeing live footage of his girlfriend Anita cheating on him and getting very intimate with another man.

In the episode, Montoya screams, cries and then sprints along the beach (in the middle of a storm!) to confront Anita – breaking the show's rules in the process.

As a result, millions of people all over the world are now desperate to watch the show in order to find out what happens next. But where and how can you watch it online? Here's your answer.

How to watch Temptation Island Spain online

Montoya from Temptation Island breakdowns down over footage of girlfriend Anita cheating on him with another man. Picture: Telecinco via Twitter/X

What is the Montoya reality show (Temptation Island) about?

La isla de las tentaciones is the Spanish version of the reality series Temptation Island.

The controversial show sees a handful of couples separated and thrown into a different villas with a group of single people whose purpose is to see whether they can 'tempt' each member of the couple.

The couples are then put to the test to see if they remain faithful to their partner.

Throughout the show, contestants are able to see live footage of their partner in the other villa and more often than not, they end up seeing things they really didn't want to see.

Season 8 contestant Montoya was in a relationship with Anita, but after seeing Montoya get too close with another woman in his villa, Anita ultimately ended up cheating on him with single contestant Manuel.

Where to watch Temptation Island Spain online

Unfortunately, the Spanish version of Temptation Island is not available to stream in the U.S. or the U.K.

La isla de las tentaciones airs on free-to-air channel Telecinco in Spain and is also available to Spanish residents via the Mitele streaming site. However, the streaming platform is geolocated to the country which means those who don't live in Spain cannot access it.

For those that do end up somehow finding a way to watch La isla de las tentaciones on Mitele, the show will only be available to watch in the Spanish language.

Thankfully, Spanish viewers have been uploading clips to Twitter/X in the aftermath of the viral "Montoya, por favor!" moment, so there's several other ways and means to get your fix of Montoya and Anita's antics online.

Some clips that have been loosely translated into English are also being shared online. One clip showing what happens after Montoya confronts Anita is also going viral.

Is Temptation Island on Netflix?

Yes and no... The bad news is that Temptation Island Spain is not available to watch on Netflix. The good news is... the brand new U.S. version of Temptation Island is coming to Netflix on March 12th.

The series originally ran for three seasons back in the early '00s before being cancelled. It then returned in 2019 where it has been airing on USA Network ever since. Now, the new seasons will be released on Netflix.

