Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine

13 February 2025, 16:23

Taylor Lautner&squot;s new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine
Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Dimension Films / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Taylor Lautner is coming back with an Amazon series based on his experience playing Jacob in Twilight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to see Taylor Lautner back on screen in a brand new TV show related to Twilight? Well, it's actually happening.

Ever since the first Twilight film came out in 2008, fans have been obsessed with Taylor Lautner's iconic portrayal of werewolf Jacob Black. The character may have almost been played by Tyler Posey - and Taylor was almost recast in the second film, but who else could have delivered the line, "Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?" so well?

Now, Taylor is stepping back into his fantasy bag with an Amazon series that actually revolves around his time on Twilight. Oh and Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are involved.

Taylor Lautner says his fiancée was Team Edward

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios are currently developing a new TV show called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. The fantasy series is set to star Taylor Lautner himself who will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who will direct episodes of Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

As for the concept, it's pretty wild. It revolves around Taylor Lautner playing himself in an alternate reality where he became a werewolf hunter after starring in Twilight as Jacob Black. Check out the official logline below.

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter logline

“After wrapping the final ‘Twilight’ film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized - but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

"Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life - Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night - Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous.

"Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question - what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter logline
Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter logline. Picture: Alamy

As it stands, no other cast details for Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter have been revealed.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Read more about Twilight here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

Love Island's Gabby Allen brings fans to tears as she opens up about losing her dad

Love Island

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

HBO boss says Euphoria is ending with season 3

Luca Bish dated Saffron when they were younger

Did Love Island's Luca Bish date Saffron Barker? Their history explained

Love Island

Where is Belle Gibson now? Did she go to jail?

Where is Belle Gibson now and did she go to jail? The true story behind Apple Cider Vinegar
Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date finally 'confirmed'

Dumped Love Island star reveals truth of Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Love Island's Tina reveals truth behind Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Love Island

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Love Island

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Love Island

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits