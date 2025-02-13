Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine

Taylor Lautner's new werewolf series is the wildest Twilight "spin-off" you could imagine. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Dimension Films / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Taylor Lautner is coming back with an Amazon series based on his experience playing Jacob in Twilight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Want to see Taylor Lautner back on screen in a brand new TV show related to Twilight? Well, it's actually happening.

Ever since the first Twilight film came out in 2008, fans have been obsessed with Taylor Lautner's iconic portrayal of werewolf Jacob Black. The character may have almost been played by Tyler Posey - and Taylor was almost recast in the second film, but who else could have delivered the line, "Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?" so well?

Now, Taylor is stepping back into his fantasy bag with an Amazon series that actually revolves around his time on Twilight. Oh and Scream (2022) and Scream VI directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are involved.

Taylor Lautner says his fiancée was Team Edward

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios are currently developing a new TV show called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. The fantasy series is set to star Taylor Lautner himself who will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who will direct episodes of Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

As for the concept, it's pretty wild. It revolves around Taylor Lautner playing himself in an alternate reality where he became a werewolf hunter after starring in Twilight as Jacob Black. Check out the official logline below.

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter logline

“After wrapping the final ‘Twilight’ film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized - but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

"Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life - Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night - Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous.

"Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question - what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?”

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter logline. Picture: Alamy

As it stands, no other cast details for Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter have been revealed.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Read more about Twilight here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.