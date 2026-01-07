Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

By Sam Prance

The lead actors for Disney's live-action Tangled have officially been cast after an extensive audition process.

Disney have officially found their leads to play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the brand new live-action Tangled movie.

Ever since it was announced that Tangled was being adapted into a live-action film, fans have been eager to find out who will play Disney princess Rapunzel and her love interest Flynn Rider. Chemistry reads for the highly anticipated movie were reportedly held in London in December and now the two main actors have finally been confirmed.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim have been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn.

Who will play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled?

21-year-old Australian actress Teagan Croft will take on the coveted role of Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie. The rising star is best known for playing Raven in DC's Titans but she also played Jessica Watson in the 2023 Netflix movie True Spirit. Teagan got her start acting in the Australian soap Home and Away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teagan auditioned alongside stars like Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook and Olivia-Mai Barrett before being chosen for the part.

Who will play Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled?

24-year-old American actor Milo Manheim is officially our live-action Flynn Rider. Milo Manheim is a Disney actor who is best known for playing Zed in the Zombies franchise. He also came in second place on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars and is one of Sabrina Carpenter's love interests in the 'Feather' video.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo beat out Charlie Gillespie, Gilli Jones and Corey Mylchreest to land the role.

When will live-action Tangled come out?

As it stands, no release date has been announced for the live-action Tangled filming is yet to begin. With that in mind, it could still be a while before we see Teagan and Milo on the big screen.

The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey has been chosen to direct and Do Revenge and Thor: Love and Thunder's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has written the script.

