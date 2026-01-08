Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images, Disney/Alamy, Lisa Lake/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio)

By Sam Prance

Who will play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled? Teagan Croft has officially been cast but multiple huge names auditioned for the role.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Disney had finally found their Rapunzel. Teagan Croft has been cast in the role but who else auditioned for the part?

Ever since it was first confirmed that Tangled was getting the live-action treatment, fans were desperate to learn who would play Rapunzel. Production on the film was 'postponed indefinitely' in 2025 but it's now back in development and chemistry reads were reportedly been held in London in December to cast the main roles.

Initially, fan-casts of stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Mckenna Grace and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan went viral but who has actually auditioned for Rapunzel in the new movie? Meet Teagan Croft and all the other stars who tried out for the part including The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung and Zombies 4's Freya Skye.

Sabrina Carpenter dresses as Rapunzel from Tangled for Halloween

Will Teagan Croft play Rapunzel in Tangled?

21-year-old Australian actress Teagan Croft will take on the coveted role of Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie.

The rising star is best known for playing Raven in DC's Titans but she also played Jessica Watson in the 2023 Netflix movie True Spirit. Teagan got her start acting in the Australian soap Home and Away.

Will Teagan Croft play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Did Freya Skye audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rising Disney star Freya Skye was in the running to be Rapunzel.

The 16-year-old British actress is best known for playing Nova Bright in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires but she's also an artist in her own right. Her new song 'silent treatment' is currently going viral on TikTok.

Did Freya Skye audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Did Sarah Catherine Hook audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

Alongside Freya, Sarah Catherine Hook reportedly tested for Rapunzel.

The 30-year-old Australian actress is no stranger to being on screen. To date, Sarah has played key roles in Netflix's First Kill, Prime Video's Cruel Intentions and HBO's The White Lotus.

She will also star in People We Meet on Vacation in 2026.

Did Olivia-Mai Barrett audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

Another name who reportedly tried out for Rapunzel is Olivia-Mari Barrett.

Olivia-Mai is a 29-year-old actress who hails from London and she actually has history with Disney playing the titular role in Penny on M.A.R.S. Most recently, she's played Ryder Evans in Invasion.

Did Olivia-Mai Barrett audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Alamy

Did Lola Tung audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

Alongside all the actress who have reportedly auditioned, The Hollywood Reporter also named The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung as someone who was considered for the role.

The outlet reported that Lola was in the mix but "did not test as she may have a scheduling conflict". It's possible that Lola's commitment to The Summer I Turned Pretty movie prevented her from auditioning.

Did Lola Tung audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

There's several more actresses who have been mentioned in viral posts over the past few months (and in some cases, years) when it comes to playing Rapunzel.

While some are fan-casts, like Sabrina Carpenter, and actresses publicly declaring their dream to take on the role (Mckenna Grace and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have both expressed interest), there's also several other names that have popped up in unconfirmed reports.

Two huge stars have even confirmed they auditioned for the role prior to the adaptation being put on hold in 2025.

Here's everyone else who has popped up in the Rapunzel convo...

Did Mckenna Grace audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

As it stands, there's no official information about Ghostbusters star Mckenna Grace auditioning to play Rapunzel but she's been a popular fan cast.

In 2024, McKenna told Capital Buzz that she was interested: "That was always my dream growing up. Tangled is one of my all time favourite films. It's so bad, I'm so obsessed."

Did Mckenna Grace audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Maitreyi Ramakrishnan audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

It's yet to be confirmed if Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan tried out for Rapunzel but she has posted on X/Twitter multiple times that she would like to play her.

In 2022, she tweeted: "I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????"

She even shut down the trolls who say she shouldn't play Rapunzel, saying: "Anyways… the 'mega fans' who are pressed because I said I’ve got a dream role clearly didn’t listen to the sound track enough."

"Not feeling bad about saying my dream and wishing for a shot to show what I got," she continued. "Till then, I’m still just living my life trying to learn how to crochet."

Did Maitreyi Ramakrishnan audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Sabrina Carpenter audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

Sabrina Carpenter is another actress fans have singled out to play Rapunzel but she hasn't ever been tied to the project.

Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel in the Disney animated version, also suggested Sabrina for the role.

However, Sabrina has distanced herself from Disney in recent years and is now making an Alice in Wonderland adaptation, so it's unlikely that she auditioned for Rapunzel.

Did Sabrina Carpenter audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Sadie Sink audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

An report from Nexus Point News recently went viral suggesting that Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink was one of the stars in the running to play Rapunzel.

However, there have been no actual reports to back up that she auditioned to play her.

Did Sadie Sink audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Emma Myers audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

Just like Sadie Sink, Wednesday star Emma Myers' name was also included in the Nexus Point News report but, once again, there's no official information confirming this.

It's unclear if Emma auditioned for the role.

Did Emma Myers audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Gigi Hadid audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

Speaking with Vogue in September 2025, supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed that she secretly auditioned for Tangled.

Gigi said: "I was really proud of my scene. The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer."

Did Gigi Hadid audition for Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did JoJo Siwa audition for Rapunzel in Tangled?

In 2025, while she was on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, JoJo Siwa's mother posted JoJo's audition tape for the live-action Tangled on TikTok and it immediately went viral.

After a few hours, it was quickly taken down and disappeared from JoJo's social media... Turns out, JoJo had no idea her mother posted it and was furious that she'd shared it with the world without her permission.

"I am gonna kill her for that!" she told Capital Buzz. "Don't even get me started. When I got out of the house—I found that out on set of Late and Live. One of the first things I found out when got out of the house."

"I lost my ever loving sh*t on my mother," JoJo continued. "Not the Tangled audition, that I was already insecure about! Already had a breakdown about while I was out of the house..."

Will JoJo Siwa play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more people who auditioned are confirmed.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Teagan Croft as Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.