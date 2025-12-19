On Air Now
19 December 2025
Who will play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled? Here's everything we know so far.
Live-action Tangled is in the works and we have a list of actresses in the running to play the coveted role of Rapunzel.
Ever since it was first confirmed that Tangled was getting the live-action treatment, fans were desperate to learn who will play Rapunzel in the upcoming movie. Production on the film was paused earlier this year, however, it's now back in the works and chemistry reads have been held in London to cast both Rapunzel and her love interest Flynn Rider.
Initially fan-casts of stars like Sabrina Carpenter, McKenna Grace and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan went viral but who has actually auditioned for Rapunzel in the new movie? Scroll down to find out everyone who has tried out for the part including the likes of The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung and The White Lotus' Sarah Catherine Hook.
JoJo Siwa auditions for Tangled
According to The Hollywood Reporter, rising Disney star Freya Skye is in the running to be Rapunzel. The 16-year-old British actress is currently best known for playing Nova Bright in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires but she is also an artist in her own right. Her new song 'silent treatment' is currently going viral on TikTok.
Alongside Freya, Sarah Catherine Hook has reportedly tested for Rapunzel. The 30-year-old Australian actress is no stranger to being on screen. To date, Sarah has played key roles in Netflix's First Kill, Prime's Cruel Intentions and HBO's The White Lotus. She will also star in People We Meet on Vacation in 2026.
Sarah isn't the only Australian star in with a chance of playing Rapunzel on the big screen. 21-year-old Teagan Croft, who is currently best known for playing Raven in DC's Titans also tried out for the part in London. Teagan got her start acting in the Australian soap Home and Away.
Another name in the running for Rapunzel is Olivia-Mari Barrett. Olivia-Mai is a 29-year-old actress who hails from London and she actually has history with Disney playing the titular role in Penny on M.A.R.S. Most recently, she's played Ryder Evans in Invasion.
The final star that The Hollywood Reporter have named in their list is The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung. The outlet reported that Lola was in the mix but "did not test as she may have a scheduling conflict". It's possible that Lola's commitment to The Summer I Turned Pretty movie prevent her from auditioning.
As it stands, there's no official information about Ghostbusters star McKenna Grace auditioning to play Rapunzel but she's been a popular fan cast. In 2024, McKenna told Capital Buzz that she was interested: "That was always my dream growing up. Tangled is one of my all time favourite films. It's so bad, I'm so obsessed."
It's year to be confirmed if Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has tried out for Rapunzel but she has posted on X / Twitter multiple times that she would like to play her. In 2022, she tweeted: "I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????"
Sabrina Carpenter is another actress fans have singled out to play Rapunzel but she hasn't been tied to the project. However, Sabrina has distanced herself from Disney in recent years and is now making an Alice in Wonderland adaptation, so it's unlikely she'd play Rapunzel.
An article from Nexus Point News recently went viral suggesting that Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink is one of the stars in the running to play Rapunzel. However, there have been no actual reports to back up that she's auditioned to play her.
Just like Sadie Sink, Wednesday star Emma Myers' name was also included in the Nexus Point News piece but, once again, there's no official information confirming this. In other words, we don't know if Emma auditioned for the role.
Speaking with Vogue in September 2025, supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed that she secretly auditioned for Tangled. Gigi said: "I was really proud of my scene. The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer."
It's no secret that JoJo Siwa auditioned to play Rapunzel. While JoJo was on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, her mother posted her audition tape online and it immediately went viral.
Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as the lead actress is confirmed.
