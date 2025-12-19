Every actress who's auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

19 December 2025, 13:21

Every actress who has auditioned for Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie. Picture: Getty / Disney / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who will play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled? Here's everything we know so far.

Live-action Tangled is in the works and we have a list of actresses in the running to play the coveted role of Rapunzel.

Ever since it was first confirmed that Tangled was getting the live-action treatment, fans were desperate to learn who will play Rapunzel in the upcoming movie. Production on the film was paused earlier this year, however, it's now back in the works and chemistry reads have been held in London to cast both Rapunzel and her love interest Flynn Rider.

Initially fan-casts of stars like Sabrina Carpenter, McKenna Grace and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan went viral but who has actually auditioned for Rapunzel in the new movie? Scroll down to find out everyone who has tried out for the part including the likes of The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung and The White Lotus' Sarah Catherine Hook.

Will Freya Skye play Rapunzel in Tangled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rising Disney star Freya Skye is in the running to be Rapunzel. The 16-year-old British actress is currently best known for playing Nova Bright in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires but she is also an artist in her own right. Her new song 'silent treatment' is currently going viral on TikTok.

Will Freya Skye play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Freya Skye play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Will Sarah Catherine Hook play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Alongside Freya, Sarah Catherine Hook has reportedly tested for Rapunzel. The 30-year-old Australian actress is no stranger to being on screen. To date, Sarah has played key roles in Netflix's First Kill, Prime's Cruel Intentions and HBO's The White Lotus. She will also star in People We Meet on Vacation in 2026.

Will Sarah Catherine Hook play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Sarah Catherine Hook play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Will Teagan Croft play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Sarah isn't the only Australian star in with a chance of playing Rapunzel on the big screen. 21-year-old Teagan Croft, who is currently best known for playing Raven in DC's Titans also tried out for the part in London. Teagan got her start acting in the Australian soap Home and Away.

Will Teagan Croft play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Teagan Croft play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Will Olivia-Mai Barrett play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Another name in the running for Rapunzel is Olivia-Mari Barrett. Olivia-Mai is a 29-year-old actress who hails from London and she actually has history with Disney playing the titular role in Penny on M.A.R.S. Most recently, she's played Ryder Evans in Invasion.

Will Olivia-Mai Barrett play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Olivia-Mai Barrett play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Alamy

Will Lola Tung play Rapunzel in Tangled?

The final star that The Hollywood Reporter have named in their list is The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung. The outlet reported that Lola was in the mix but "did not test as she may have a scheduling conflict". It's possible that Lola's commitment to The Summer I Turned Pretty movie prevent her from auditioning.

Will Lola Tung play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Lola Tung play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will McKenna Grace play Rapunzel in Tangled?

As it stands, there's no official information about Ghostbusters star McKenna Grace auditioning to play Rapunzel but she's been a popular fan cast. In 2024, McKenna told Capital Buzz that she was interested: "That was always my dream growing up. Tangled is one of my all time favourite films. It's so bad, I'm so obsessed."

Will McKenna Grace play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will McKenna Grace play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan play Rapunzel in Tangled?

It's year to be confirmed if Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has tried out for Rapunzel but she has posted on X / Twitter multiple times that she would like to play her. In 2022, she tweeted: "I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????"

Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Sabrina Carpenter play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Sabrina Carpenter is another actress fans have singled out to play Rapunzel but she hasn't been tied to the project. However, Sabrina has distanced herself from Disney in recent years and is now making an Alice in Wonderland adaptation, so it's unlikely she'd play Rapunzel.

Will Sabrina Carpenter play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Sabrina Carpenter play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Sadie Sink play Rapunzel in Tangled?

An article from Nexus Point News recently went viral suggesting that Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink is one of the stars in the running to play Rapunzel. However, there have been no actual reports to back up that she's auditioned to play her.

Will Sadie Sink play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Sadie Sink play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Emma Myers play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Just like Sadie Sink, Wednesday star Emma Myers' name was also included in the Nexus Point News piece but, once again, there's no official information confirming this. In other words, we don't know if Emma auditioned for the role.

Will Emma Myers play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Emma Myers play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Gigi Hadid play Rapunzel in Tangled?

Speaking with Vogue in September 2025, supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed that she secretly auditioned for Tangled. Gigi said: "I was really proud of my scene. The singing…I knew they were going to go with a real singer."

Will Gigi Hadid play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will Gigi Hadid play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will JoJo Siwa play Rapunzel in Tangled?

It's no secret that JoJo Siwa auditioned to play Rapunzel. While JoJo was on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, her mother posted her audition tape online and it immediately went viral.

Will JoJo Siwa play Rapunzel in Tangled?
Will JoJo Siwa play Rapunzel in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as the lead actress is confirmed.

Who do you want to play Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled?

