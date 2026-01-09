Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images, Disney

By Sam Prance

Kathryn Hahn is reportedly now in talks to star in Disney's live-action Tangled movie as Mother Gothel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Would you like Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled film? Well, it may actually happen.

Following years of rumours, it's been confirmed that Disney are officially making a live-action Tangled movie and it's now in production. Not only that but we now have our Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. On January 7th, Disney announced that Australian rising star Teagan Croft and Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim will be playing the lead roles.

Now, Deadline have reported that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play Mother Gothel and she has actually discussed the part in previous interviews. Scroll down to see what Kathryn has said about starring in the live-action Tangled.

Who will play Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled?

Sabrina Carpenter dresses as Rapunzel from Tangled for Halloween

Deadline first reported that Scarlett Johansson was originally being considered to play Mother Gothel. However, they have now claimed that Scarlett stepped back from the role due to her "production schedules on Batman II and The Exorcist reboot". As a result, Kathryn Hahn, who has been popular in may fancasts, is now "in talks" to star.

Back in 2024, Kathryn spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her Golden Globe nomination for Agatha All Along and said: "I love this witch. I mean Agatha is everything you want as an actor in one part."

Kathryn was then told about people fan-casting her as Mother Gothel and was asked if she would be interested in playing the role in the live-action Tangled. Reacting in shock and delight, Kathryn said: "I mean I'm really good at karaoke." She then joked: "Singing next to Patti LuPone really humbles you."

Kathryn Hahn just might be on board to play Mother Gothel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'Tangled'! pic.twitter.com/MldLUHjUN3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 18, 2024

Broadway icon Donna Murphy famously voiced Mother Gothel in the original Tangled. As it stands, Disney are yet to confirm who will play Mother Gothel in the live-action version.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.