Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images, Disney

By Sam Prance

Kathryn Hahn beat out stars like Scarlett Johansson to play the coveted role of Mother Gothel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official. Kathryn Hahn will play Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled film after longterm fan speculation.

Following years of rumours, it's been confirmed that Disney are officially making a live-action Tangled movie and it's now in production. Not only that but we now have our Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. On January 7th, Disney announced that Australian rising star Teagan Croft and Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim will be playing the lead roles.

Now, after Deadline previously reported that Kathryn Hahn was in talks to play Mother Gothel, Disney have revealed that the beloved Agatha All Along actress will take on the coveted role. Scroll down to see the announcement.

Who will play Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled?

Taking to Instagram on March 10th, Kathryn shared a joint post with Disney where she posts her outfit of the day. The actress then steps back from the camera to reveal that she's wearing a Mother Gothel t-shirt. Kathryn captioned the posted: "OOTD, Mother Gothel" and fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement about the casting.

Deadline first reported that Scarlett Johansson was originally being considered to play Mother Gothel. However, they later claimed that Scarlett stepped back from the role due to "production schedules on Batman II and The Exorcist reboot". They then said that Kathryn Hahn, who was popular in may fancasts, was "in talks" to star.

Back in 2024, Kathryn spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her Golden Globe nomination for Agatha All Along and said: "I love this witch. I mean Agatha is everything you want as an actor in one part."

Kathryn was then told about people fan-casting her as Mother Gothel and was asked if she would be interested in playing the role in the live-action Tangled. Reacting in shock and delight, Kathryn said: "I mean I'm really good at karaoke." She then joked: "Singing next to Patti LuPone really humbles you."

Kathryn Hahn just might be on board to play Mother Gothel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'Tangled'! pic.twitter.com/MldLUHjUN3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 18, 2024

Broadway icon Donna Murphy famously voiced Mother Gothel in the original Tangled.

Congratulations Kathryn!

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.