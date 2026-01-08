Every actor who auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie. Picture: Getty, Alamy/Disney, Getty

By Sam Prance

Who will play Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled? Milo Manheim has been cast but multiple huge names auditioned for the role.

It's official. Milo Manheim will play Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled movie but who else auditioned for the role?

For years, people have fan-casted Flynn Rider in a potential live-action Tangled. Now, that the upcoming adaptation is actually in the works, multiple stars have vied for the coveted role. Production on the film was 'postponed indefinitely' in 2025 but it's back in development and Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim has landed the coveted part.

So who else actually tried out for the part? In the lead-up, people petitioned for stars including Taylor Zakhar Perez, Avan Jogia and Louis Partridge to play Rapunzel's love interest and names like Charlie Gillespie also came up.

Scroll down to find out every single actor who auditioned to play Flynn Rider.

JoJo Siwa auditions for Tangled

Will Milo Manheim play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo Manheim tested to play Flynn Rider in London in December and he's now earned the part. Milo Manheim is a Disney actor best known for playing Zed in the Zombies franchise and coming second on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.

The 24-year-old is also one of Sabrina Carpenter's love interests/killings in the 'Feather' music video.

Will Milo Manheim play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Charlie Gillespie audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Alongside Milo, 27-year-old star Charlie Gillespie also reportedly did chemistry reads for Flynn Rider.

Charlie is most famous for playing Julie's love interest Luke in Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix and fans loved his songs on the soundtrack. Charlie's performance of 'Unsaid Emily' has over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.

Did Charlie Gillespie audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Gilli Jones audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Another actor who auditioned for the role of Flynn Rider is rising star Gilli Jones. Gilli is a Scottish Indonesian star who is still studying Muiscal Theatre at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

To date, Gilli has appeared in stage productions of Brigadoon, Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Did Corey Mylchreest audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Speaking to Seventeen in August, Corey Mylchreest confirmed that he auditioned for Flynn Rider when the live-action film first went into production.

However, the Queen Charlotte and My Oxford Year actor said his singing abilities cost him the part: "It wasn’t very good. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience."

Did Corey Mylchreest audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Taylor Zakhar Perez audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Despite being one of the most popular fan picks to play Flynn Rider, there's no official confirmation that Taylor Zakhar Perez ever auditioned for the role.

The Kissing Booth star is set to film the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel in 2026 so it's possible that he wasn't available to film the movie.

Did Taylor Zakhar Perez audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Avan Jogia audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Someone else who people were keen to play Flynn Rider is Nickelodeon star Avan Jogia.

If you've watched Victorious, you will already know that Avan had the musical chops to take on the role. Not only that but fans thought that the 33-year-old star bared a striking resemblance to Flynn.

Did Avan Jogia audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Savion Washington/FilmMagic

Did Fabien Frankel audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Just like Avan, Fabien Frankel appeared in a lot of Flynn Rider fan-casts thanks to how much he looks like the character.

However, there's no official reports that the House of the Dragon star ever tried out to appear in the live-action movie.

Did Fabien Frankel audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Did Louis Partridge audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled?

One more name that's come up in a lot of fan casts is Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge

However, once again, there's no confirmation that the 22-year-old House of Guinness star auditioned for the live-action film.

Did Louis Partridge audition for Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

What do you think? Are you excited to see Milo Manheim play Flynn Rider?

