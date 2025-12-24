Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie. Picture: Getty, Alamy/Disney, Getty

By Sam Prance

Who will play Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled? Here's everything we know so far.

It's official. Many actors have auditioned to play Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled movie but who will get the part?

For years, people have fan-casted Flynn Rider in a potential live-action Tangled. Now, that the upcoming adaptation is actually in the works, multiple stars are vying for the coveted role. Production on the film was 'postponed indefinitely' this year but it's back in development and chemistry reads have reportedly been held in London for the main roles.

So who has actually tried out for the part? People have petitioned for stars including Taylor Zakhar Perez, Avan Jogia and Louis Partridge to play Rapunzel's love interest. Now, names including Charlie Gillespie and Milo Manheim have officially entered the running. Scroll down to find out every single actor who's auditioned to play Flynn Rider.

Will Milo Manheim play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo Manheim tested to play Flynn Rider in London in December. Milo Manheim is a Disney actor best known for playing Zed in the Zombies franchise and coming second on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. The 24-year-old is also one of Sabrina Carpenter's love interests in the 'Feather' music video.

Will Milo Manheim play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Charlie Gillespie play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Alongside Milo, 27-year-old star Charlie Gillespie has also reportedly done chemistry reads for Flynn Rider. Charlie is most famous for playing Julie's love interest Luke in Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix and fans loved his songs on the soundtrack. Charlie's performance of 'Unsaid Emily' has over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.

Will Charlie Gillespie play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Gilli Jones play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Another actor who's auditioned for the role of Flynn Rider is rising star Gilli Jones. Gilli is a Scottish Indonesian star who is still studying Muiscal Theatre at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. To date, Gilli has appeared in stage productions of Brigadoon, Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Will Corey Mylchreest play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Speaking to Seventeen in August, Corey Mylchreest confirmed that he auditioned for Flynn Rider when the live-action film first went into production. However, the Queen Charlotte and My Oxford Year actor said his singing abilities cost him the part: "It wasn’t very good. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience."

Will Corey Mylchreest play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Zakhar Perez play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Despite being one of the most popular fan picks to play Flynn Rider, there's no official confirmation that Taylor Zakhar Perez has auditioned for the role. The Kissing Booth star is set to film the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel next year. With that in mind, it's possible that he won't be available to film the movie.

Will Taylor Zakhar Perez play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Avan Jogia play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Someone else who people are keen to play Flynn Rider is Nickelodeon star Avan Jogia. If you've watched Victorious, you will already know that Avan has the musical chops to take on the role. Not only that but fans think that the 33-year-old star bares a striking resemblance to Flynn.

Will Avan Jogia play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Savion Washington/FilmMagic

Will Fabien Frankel play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

Just like Avan, Fabien Frankel has appeared in a lot of Flynn Rider fan-casts thanks to how much he looks like the character. However, there's no official reports at the moment that the House of the Dragon star has tried out to appear in the live-action movie.

Will Fabien Frankel play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

Will Louis Partridge play Flynn Rider in Tangled?

One more name that's come up in a lot of fan casts is Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge. However, once again, there's no confirmation that the 22-year-old House of Guinness star has auditioned for the live-action film.

Will Louis Partridge play Flynn Rider in Tangled? Picture: Getty

What do you think? Who do you want to play Flynn Rider?

