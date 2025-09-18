Who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Christopher Briney facts you need to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty made actor Christopher Briney a household name. Picture: Amazon Prime/Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old is TSITP actor Christopher Briney? Who is his girlfriend and what's his Instagram? Here's everything you need to know about the star who plays Conrad including other TV shows he's been in.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fever is at an all time high after the ending of season 3 finally revealed who Isabelle Conklin, played by Lola Tung, chooses out of Conrad of Jeremiah Fisher.

And as if that wasn't exciting enough, author Jenny Han and the cast also confirmed a TSITP movie meaning even more screen time from our favourite teen drama.

With all this to think about, fans have been taking a closer look at who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Actor Christopher Briney has become a household name in recent years thanks to his role in the Amazon Prime series so what do we need to know about him?

Here's all the important details about Christopher from his age, to where he's from, who his girlfriend is and all of his previous TV and movie work.

Christopher Briney plays older brother Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

How old is Christopher Briney and where is he from?

Christopher was born on March 24, 1998, making him 27 years old.

In the final season of TSITP, Conrad is around 23 years old making him less than two years older than his love interest Belly.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut in the US and attended many arts schools throughout his career before moving to New York City to attend Pace University.

Christopher went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting in 2020 and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Who is Christopher Briney's girlfriend?

In real life, Christopher is just as loved up as his on-screen character as he has been with girlfriend Isabel Machado since 2021.

Isabel is an actress and singer who he met at university. They even graduated with the same degree.

Christopher and Isabel happily attend red carpet events together with them recently just enjoying a trip to fashion week.

What other films and TV shows has Christopher Briney starred in?

Christopher has starred in a handful of short films in the past but his role in TSITP was his breakthrough role, putting him on the Hollywood map and no doubt helping him land the role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls the movie.

The actor also had a role in the biographical film Dalíland starring Ben Kingsley, which was released in 2022.

What is Christopher Briney’s height?

Christopher is around 6 feet and 1inch tall - making him an inch taller than his on-screen brother, Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has confirmed a movie is on the way. Picture: Getty

Does Christopher Briney have Instagram?

He sure does - you can follow the actor who plays Conrad on Instagram @chrisbriney_ where he currently boasts 4.9illion followers.

Chris primarily showcases shots from his film roles and modelling jobs but also occasionally shares adorable pictures with his girlfriend and his pals.

