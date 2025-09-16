Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale comes out

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale (episode 11) will be released on Prime on September 17th at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 – the finale episode! – drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?

It's time to say goodbye to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah as the last ever episode of TSITP is now just hours away from dropping on to our screens. Belly is still in Paris, enjoying her new life with new friends and new romantic interest Benito... but with Conrad now on his way to the French capital, will they reunite?

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can watch the finale (episode 11) as soon as it drops.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 (finale episode) will be released on Wednesday September 17th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.

Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

  • Episode 1: 'Last Season' – July 16th
  • Episode 2: 'Last Christmas' – July 16th
  • Episode 3: 'Last Supper' – July 23rd
  • Episode 4: 'Last Stand' – July 30th
  • Episode 5: 'Last Dance' – August 6th
  • Episode 6: 'Last Name' – August 13th
  • Episode 7: 'Last Hurrah' – August 20th
  • Episode 8: 'Last Kiss' – August 27th
  • Episode 9: 'Last Call' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'Last Year' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
