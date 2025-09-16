On Air Now
16 September 2025, 14:28
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale (episode 11) will be released on Prime on September 17th at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 – the finale episode! – drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?
It's time to say goodbye to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah as the last ever episode of TSITP is now just hours away from dropping on to our screens. Belly is still in Paris, enjoying her new life with new friends and new romantic interest Benito... but with Conrad now on his way to the French capital, will they reunite?
Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can watch the finale (episode 11) as soon as it drops.
All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.
Find even more time zones here.
Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer
All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.
Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.
Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:
