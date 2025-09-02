Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 comes out

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release time. Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 will be released on Prime on September 3rd at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?

Following the end of Belly and Jeremiah's relationship (whomp whomp!), we are now in completely uncharted territory as Jenny Han has officially deviated from the book ending.

At the end of episode 8 ('Last Kiss'), Belly heads to airport to leave for Paris and sees Conrad at the airport. She begins to approach him but the episode ends before we find out what happens next. This doesn't happen in the books... So where do Belly and Conrad go from here?!

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can watch episode 9 as soon as it drops.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 come out on Prime?

Belly goes to Paris after her break up with Jeremiah. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday September 3rd at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.

Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

Episode 1: 'Last Season' – July 16th

Episode 2: 'Last Christmas' – July 16th

Episode 3: 'Last Supper' – July 23rd

Episode 4: 'Last Stand' – July 30th

Episode 5: 'Last Dance' – August 6th

Episode 6: 'Last Name' – August 13th

Episode 7: 'Last Hurrah' – August 20th

Episode 8: 'Last Kiss' – August 27th

Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd

Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th

Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th

Conrad is seen at the airport but where is he going? Picture: Prime Video

