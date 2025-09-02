Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 comes out

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
2 September 2025, 20:05
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 will be released on Prime on September 3rd at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?
Following the end of Belly and Jeremiah's relationship (whomp whomp!), we are now in completely uncharted territory as Jenny Han has officially deviated from the book ending.
At the end of episode 8 ('Last Kiss'), Belly heads to airport to leave for Paris and sees Conrad at the airport. She begins to approach him but the episode ends before we find out what happens next. This doesn't happen in the books... So where do Belly and Conrad go from here?!
Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can watch episode 9 as soon as it drops.
All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.
Find even more time zones here.
Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer
All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.
Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.
Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:
Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Reveals All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'