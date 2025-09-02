Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 comes out

2 September 2025, 20:05

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release time
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release time. Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 will be released on Prime on September 3rd at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?

Following the end of Belly and Jeremiah's relationship (whomp whomp!), we are now in completely uncharted territory as Jenny Han has officially deviated from the book ending.

At the end of episode 8 ('Last Kiss'), Belly heads to airport to leave for Paris and sees Conrad at the airport. She begins to approach him but the episode ends before we find out what happens next. This doesn't happen in the books... So where do Belly and Conrad go from here?!

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can watch episode 9 as soon as it drops.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 come out on Prime?

Belly goes to Paris after her break up with Jeremiah
Belly goes to Paris after her break up with Jeremiah. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday September 3rd at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.

Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

  • Episode 1: 'Last Season' – July 16th
  • Episode 2: 'Last Christmas' – July 16th
  • Episode 3: 'Last Supper' – July 23rd
  • Episode 4: 'Last Stand' – July 30th
  • Episode 5: 'Last Dance' – August 6th
  • Episode 6: 'Last Name' – August 13th
  • Episode 7: 'Last Hurrah' – August 20th
  • Episode 8: 'Last Kiss' – August 27th
  • Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
Conrad is seen at the airport but where is he going?
Conrad is seen at the airport but where is he going? Picture: Prime Video

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Tyla rates her iconic red carpet looks in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Reveals All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly split for a second time

Why Love Island winners Millie and Liam split for a second time

Love Island

Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK start in 2025?

Rebecca, Bailey and Leisha rumoured to be on MAFS UK 2025

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge The Summer I Turned Pretty spoiler in new video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno drop huge spoiler in new video
What does Susannah's letter to Conrad say in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Read Conrad's full letter from Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty here

Love Island exes Nas and Eva 'spotted on a date' two years after their split

Love Island exes Nas and Eva spark dating rumours years after heartbreaking split

Love Island

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time: Here's when part 2 comes out on Netflix

Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time: Here's when part 2 comes out on Netflix

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle explained in full

Love Island

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits