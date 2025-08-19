Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 comes out

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 7 release time
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 will be released on Prime on August 20th at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?

Last week's episode (episode 6) saw Belly and Jeremiah go apartment hunting ahead of their upcoming wedding. And things seem to be progressing just fine with Jere but as Belly grows closers to Conrad again, things are heating up quick.

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can plan your binge-watch of the rest of the episodes.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out on Prime?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 will be released on Wednesday August 20th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.

Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

  • Episode 1: 'Last Season' – July 16th
  • Episode 2: 'Last Christmas' – July 16th
  • Episode 3: 'Last Supper' – July 23rd
  • Episode 4: 'Last Stand' – July 30th
  • Episode 5: 'Last Dance' – August 6th
  • Episode 6: 'Last Name' – August 13th
  • Episode 7: 'TBC' – August 20th
  • Episode 8: 'TBC' – August 27th
  • Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ends in mid September
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ends in mid September. Picture: Prime Video

