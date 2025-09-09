Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

9 September 2025, 17:08

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time
The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time. Picture: Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 will be released on Prime on September 10th at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 drops tomorrow but what time does it come out?

Forget about Emily – Belly is officially in Paris and has begun her new era away from Jeremiah, Conrad, Cousins and everything she's ever known. Episode 10 will likely explore Belly's new life in the French capital, working at a cinema, spending time with her new circle of friends and growing closer to Benito. Will Conrad's letters arrive in this week's ep, too?

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can watch episode 10 as soon as it drops.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 come out on Prime?

After breaking up with Jeremiah, Belly fled to Paris and is now living there
After breaking up with Jeremiah, Belly fled to Paris and is now living there. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 will be released on Wednesday September 10th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T./3AM E.T.

Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed in full but we now know that they will all follow the theme of 'Last'. Season 1 followed the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 followed the theme of 'Love'.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

  • Episode 1: 'Last Season' – July 16th
  • Episode 2: 'Last Christmas' – July 16th
  • Episode 3: 'Last Supper' – July 23rd
  • Episode 4: 'Last Stand' – July 30th
  • Episode 5: 'Last Dance' – August 6th
  • Episode 6: 'Last Name' – August 13th
  • Episode 7: 'Last Hurrah' – August 20th
  • Episode 8: 'Last Kiss' – August 27th
  • Episode 9: 'Last Call' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
Conrad is seen at the airport but where is he going?
Conrad is seen at the airport but where is he going? Picture: Prime Video

