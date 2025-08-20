What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

20 August 2025, 11:31 | Updated: 20 August 2025, 13:12

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Here's what it means for Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Robin' lyrics about? The true meaning behind the song explained.

The Summer I Turned Pretty just featured Taylor Swift's 'Robin' in a scene, but why is the song's inclusion so major?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is no stranger to including Taylor Swift songs during key moments of the tv show. 'Lover' plays when Conrad first appears on screen, 'Delicate' plays when Belly and Jeremiah reconnect in season 2 and, this season, 'False God' plays when Belly tends to Conrad's surf injury and realises that she still has feelings for him.

Now, 'Robin' features in a pivotal moment in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 but what is it about?

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

What is Taylor Swift's 'Robin' about? Who is Robin?

Taylor has never confirmed who 'Robin' is about but Swifties believe the song is named after, her producer and close friend Aaron Dessner's son who is also called Robin. In the song, Taylor sings to a young child about childhood innocence and how she hopes that she can hold on to her youth for as long as possible: Long may you reign.

In the bridge, Taylor continues: You got the dragonflies above your bed / You have a favorite spot on the swing set / You have no room in your dreams for regrets / You have no idea / The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean / You'll learn to bounce back just like your trampoline / But now we'll curtail your curiosity / In sweetness.

Taylor Swift - Robin (Official Lyric Video)

What does 'Robin' mean in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In 'Last Hurrah', Belly discovers that Conrad persuaded Laurel to go bridal shower and wedding. In a voiceover, Belly speaks about how Conrad has always been there for her. We then see a flashback to a time when Belly, Conrad, Steven and Jeremiah went to the mall as kids and Conrad was in charge of looking after them all.

In the scene, the boys go to the arcade and Belly begs Conrad to let her look at shops by herself. Conrad agrees on the condition that Belly meets him in an hour. Belly gets distracted by a unicorn at a glassblower shop and loses complete track of time. When Conrad finds her, he's stressed and Belly cries.

Conrad comforts her and says "from now on, we stick together". Belly then reveals that Conrad brought her the big glass unicorn for her birthday that year and, if you look at Belly's room at Cousins in the show, you'll see that the glass unicorn is still there.

During this entire scene, 'Robin' plays. The song's inclusion flashes back to a time when Belly wasn't burdened by adulthood and planning her wedding to Jeremiah. She was innocent and free.

As a child, Belly had eyes for no one but Conrad and Conrad did everything that he could to look out for her. In reflecting on their past, Belly is remembering her truest self.

The easter egg appears to imply that Conrad and Belly are meant to be.

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

As you may have guessed from context clues, Belly's wedding to Jeremiah does not go ahead. The pair realise that they can't marry given Belly's history and unresolved feelings for Conrad. Belly goes abroad and reconnects with Conrad through letters. The book then ends with a flash-forward where Belly and Conrad get married.

