What are Taylor Swift's 'loml' lyrics about? How it applies to Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Sam Prance

What does Taylor Swift's 'loml' stand for? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 7 ends with Taylor Swift's 'loml' and it teases what's next.

'loml' is one of Taylor Swift's saddest songs, and The Summer I Turned Pretty just used it in the most devastating way.

Every episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty ends with an iconic song drop and many of those happen to be Taylor Swift songs. For example, 'False God' played when Belly and Conrad almost kissed for the first time in season 1 and 'You're Losing Me' played when Belly found out that Jeremiah had "cheated" on her twice with Lacie in season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 ups the ante by ending with 'loml' - and it's a huge easter egg. What does 'loml' stand for though, and what are Taylor's 'loml' lyrics about? Here's a breakdown of The Tortured Poets Department song and what it signifies for Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

Who is Taylor Swift's 'loml' about?

Taylor has never discussed the meaning behind 'loml' but it's widely believed to be about her split from Joe Alwyn but some fans think it could also be inspired by her short-lived romance with Matty Healy. In the song, 'loml' originally stands for "love of my life" but Taylor flips it in the final chorus by singing "loss of my life" instead.

Taylor tragically sings: You low-down boy, you stand-up guy / You Holy Ghost, you told me I'm the love of your life / You said I'm the love of your life / About a million times. Taylor then goes on to exclaim: It was legendary / It was momentary / It was unnecessary / Should've let it stay buried.

Taylor Swift - loml (Official Lyric Video)

What does 'loml' mean in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Taylor Swift's 'loml' plays in The Summer I Turned Pretty after Conrad confesses to Belly that he's still in love with her and Belly tells him that it's too late and that they were "never anything". Returning to the Cousins house, Belly gets into bed with Taylor and cries herself to sleep, as Conrad cries outside and a drunk Jeremiah sleeps.

'loml' seems to refer to Conrad and Belly and how she feels about their failed romance. Taylor sings: In your suit and tie, in the nick of time / You low-down boy, you stand-up guy / You Holy Ghost, you told me I'm the love of your life. Given that Conrad confessed his love "in the nick of time", it appears to sum up how Belly feels.

Taylor adds: You cinephile in black and white / All those plot twists and dynamite / Mr. Steal Your Girl, then make her cry / You said I'm the love of your life. This possibly applies to Conrad confessing his love too late.

Do Belly and Conrad end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

It's not all doom and gloom though. In referring to Conrad as the love of Belly's life, the show reminds viewers that he is the love of Belly's life, and Belly's love for Jeremiah will never compare. In the following scenes in the book, Belly and Jeremiah realise that they can't get married because of her unresolved feelings for Conrad.

Belly goes abroad and reconnects with Conrad through letters. The book then ends with a flash-forward where Belly and Conrad get married.

