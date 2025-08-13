The Summer I Turned Pretty drops wild Belly and Conrad easter egg with Taylor Swift song

13 August 2025, 16:27

The Summer I Turned Pretty drops wild Belly and Conrad easter egg with Taylor Swift song
The Summer I Turned Pretty drops wild Belly and Conrad easter egg with Taylor Swift song. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift's 'False God' is included in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 6 in the most iconic way.

Bonrad shippers assemble! The Summer I Turned Pretty just dropped a big easter egg with Taylor Swift's 'False God'.

It's no secret that Taylor Swift's music plays a key role in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Author Jenny Han has said that she was inspired by Taylor's 'The Way I Loved You' when she wrote the original books. Not only that but Taylor songs have featured in every season of the show including iconic songs like 'Cruel Summer', 'Lover' and 'Delicate'.

Outside of 'You're Losing Me' at the end of episode 1, Taylor's songs have been notably absent from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Until, now that is...and fans think it's a huge reference to Belly and Conrad's storyline.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 6 ends with Conrad's iconic injury scene from the books. In the scene, Conrad returns from surfing with a serious thigh injury. Noticing Conrad is in pain, Belly helps bandage the wound. As she's helping him, they almost brush lips and Taylor's 'False God' plays.

As Conrad walks away, Belly sits down to catch her breath and says in her voiceover: "What just happened? What did I almost do? This time wasn't like with the peaches. This time it was all me." Belly then puts her hand on her heart in shock as 'False God' continues to play over the end credits.

Interestingly, this is the first time a Taylor song has played in season 3 since 'You're Losing Me' played in episode 1 when Belly found out Jeremiah "cheated". Fans think that Belly's heart stopped then and 'False God' playing now means that her heart is beating again...for Conrad.

One person tweeted: "SHE’S BACK FROM THE DEAD EVERYONE TAYLOR SWIFT’S JUST GOT BACK AGAIN COZ NOW SHE KNOWS HER HEART’S BACK BEATING FOR CONRAD YES JENNIFER YOU ARE SO INSANE FOR THIS."

That's not the only hidden meaning though. If you cast your mind back to season 1, 'False God' plays when Belly and Conrad almost kiss. However, they were interrupted when Jeremiah saw them and set off fireworks out of jealousy. Playing it again appears to act as a reminder that Belly and Conrad are meant to be?

In 'False God', Taylor sings about still being in love with someone and the undeniable sexual tension between them. Taylor sings: I know heaven's a thing / I go there when you touch me, honey / Hell is when I fight with you / But we can patch it up good.

Taylor adds: But we might just get away with it / Religion's in your lips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship / We might just get away with it / The altar is my hips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship this love.

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

If you've read the books, you will already know that Belly and Jeremiah's engagement falls apart when she realises that she still has lingering feelings for Conrad. Belly doesn't act on those feelings at first. However, while abroad, Conrad writes Belly letters and the pair fall back in love.

The Summer I Turned Pretty books then end with Belly and Conrad getting married.

