Is Taylor pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Jenny Han has said about the viral theory

15 August 2025, 15:16

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Author Jenny Han has officially addressed rumours that Taylor is pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in a new interview.

Seen a theory that Taylor is pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and want answers? We're here to help.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty books, will already know that the show has made several notable changes to the original trilogy. Perhaps most notably, Taylor takes on a much more pivotal role in the series. Not only that but Taylor never dates Belly's brother Steven in the books; their entire relationship arc was written specifically for the show.

Now, theories that Taylor is pregnant have gone viral online and author Jenny Han has officially responded to them.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

On July 31st, a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty took to TikTok to suggest that Taylor is pregnant. Sharing a clip of the scene where Taylor tells her mother, Lucinda, that she's staying with her to help her with the salon, they wrote: "THEORY: Taylor is pregnant."

Explaining themselves, they added: "1st being moody and hungry at the coffee shop, 2. The weird look after her mom said "but i'm the mom", 3. The showing of her stomach, 4. The immediate subject change, 5. The nervous sniffling."

The video has since been viewed over 9.9 million times. One person commented: "She’s pregnant it’s Steven’s they get married THE END."

However, another wrote: "And the way she is INSISTING on not needing Steven for anything !!"

People also spotted that Taylor didn't drink anything at Belly's bridal shower.

So, what is the truth? Well, fans of the books will know Taylor doesn't get pregnant in the books but author Jenny Han has already teased that she's changed the ending from the books in the show. Speaking to Elite Daily, Jenny said: "I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind."

Jenny added: "People will be like, 'Why are you changing that? That was working well!' But to me, it could always be better. That’s how I approach everything so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things."

As for the pregnancy theory specifically, Jenny told Variety: "I did see that. I have no comment."

What do you think? Is Taylor pregnant?

