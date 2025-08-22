The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman teases who Steven ends up with in season 3

By Sam Prance

Does Steven end up with Taylor or Denise in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what Sean Kaufman has said.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman has addressed Steven's love triangle and teased who he ends up with.

Belly isn't the only The Summer I Turned Pretty character at the centre of a love triangle. In season 3, Belly's brother Steven finds himself torn between his on-off girlfriend, Taylor, and his new love interest, Denise. As it stands, Taylor has insisted that she's ok with just being friends with Steven and even encouraged his relationship with Denise.

Who does Steven actually end up with though? Here's what actor Sean Kaufman has said about who he wants his character to date at the end of the series and how season 3 actually ends for Steven, Taylor and Denise.

Discussing Steven's love triangle with People, Sean said: "I think that there's a case to be made for either one. One of the things that I really enjoyed this season with Steven and Denise is, I feel like we haven't gotten to see somebody challenge and push Steven up. Denise supports him and wants to go into this business with him."

He continued: "I think that is really wonderful and beautiful thing to see. And for him, that's something very new and it's exciting and it's like, "Whoa, this person is seeing a side of me that not many people see. It's the opposite of Steven and Taylor, where it's not as problematic. There's not a lot of drama."

As for Taylor, Sean said: "But with Steven and Taylor, I feel like you can't deny chemistry and first love and all that - and it's hard to break away from that. I think it's always hard to see Steven and Taylor on screen and not think of season 2 [when they got together]. I think that always is part of it."

Teasing who Steven ends up with, Sean said: "I was very happy with how things turned out. I was very pleased with it, and I really hope that the fans are as well."

What do you think? Are you Team Taylor or Team Denise?

