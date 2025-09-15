Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? Jenny Han teases plans for more

By Sam Prance

Here's what Jenny Han has said about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 and rumours of a spin-off.

As The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 draws to a close, everyone is wondering one thing: will there be a season 4?

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will already be well aware that season 3 is an adaptation of the final novel in the series. Over the course of 11 episodes, we see exactly what happens to Belly as she finds out about Jeremiah cheating on her, gets engaged and, ultimately, cancels the wedding before travelling abroad by herself.

When The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was announced, Prime referred to it as the finale season but now author Jenny Han has teased that she's open to making more seasons. So what is the truth? Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 happening? Scroll down to find out what we know including the release date, cast details and more.

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4?

As it stands, Prime are yet to confirm if The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 is in the works but Jenny Han has said that she is up for writing it. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jenny teased: "Never say never - I never do. If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time."

Jenny continued to explain: "If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the actors] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell."

She then added: "I love working with all these guys - that's at the core of it. I would always welcome working with them on this, or something else. Who knows what the future holds?"

With this in mind, season 4 could theoretically pick up right where season 3 leaves off or come years later when Conrad, Jeremiah and Belly are all much older.

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 come out?

Based on Jenny's comments, it appears The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 isn't happening just yet. However, it's been teased that spin-offs are in the works. Speaking with Deadline in 2023, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, stated that Amazon was "already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”

He added: "I will say stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about a season 3, and she’s got a vision for more."

If so, we imagine that a spin-off could be announced imminently but we won't know release dates until filming commences.

Who will be in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 cast?

Again, cast details will remain a mystery until a future season or spin-off is announced. Nevertheless, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, has told Entertainment Weekly that she would sign on to a future season without question.

Lola teased: "I love working with this group of people and I love working with Jenny. I think it's such a privilege to be any part of her cinematic universe, so if I was ever asked, I'm there."

If we get a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off first though, it could feature a whole new cast depending on the premise.

What will happen in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4?

If The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ends with Belly and Conrad getting married just like in the books, it's unclear what season 4 would be about. Would it follow their early married life? Would it pick up when they have children of their own? Until Jenny Han confirms season 4 is happening and/or reveals more we won't know.

As for the spin-off, fan theories currently point towards a prequel series about Laurel and Susannah's college life.

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 trailer?

As it stands, there are no trailers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 or a spin-off.

