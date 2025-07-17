Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media, Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the Taylor Swift songs that feature in season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty – including 'You're Losing Me'.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will know exactly how much Taylor Swift's music inspired author Jenny Han when she wrote the book series. Taylor's music is also now a key part of the show's storytelling through its soundtrack.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 featured five Taylor tracks while season 2 upped the count to nine – including 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' which still hasn't even officially released by Taylor.

In season 3's trailer, a stunning mix of 'Red' and 'Daylight' were used to bring Belly's feelings towards Conrad and Jeremiah to life and now even more songs are set to appear in the final season.

Here's all the Taylor Swift songs that have popped up in the third and final season of the show.

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Taylor Swift's songs are a major part of The Summer I Turned Pretty's storytelling. Picture: Getty

'You're Losing Me'

Taylor's heartbreaking Midnights vault track plays at the end of the first episode following Belly and Jeremiah's argument at the party. After declaring that she'll "never trust" Jeremiah ever again, the episode ends with Belly leaving and the song's emotional bridge plays over the credits.

Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' plays over the credits of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1. Picture: Prime Video

Why are there so many Taylor Swift songs in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Those deep in the Summer I Turned Pretty lore will know exactly why Taylor's songs feature so prevalently throughout the show. The original novel, published in 2009, was inspired by Fearless' 'The Way I Loved You'.

Explaining how Taylor's music influenced the show, Jenny Han previously revealed to Cinema Blend: "I make playlists for books and I tend to do that at the beginning of the writing process to help me sort of tap into the emotional vein of the stories. 'The Way I Loved You' - that's something I was listening to when I was writing it originally."

Speaking about Taylor agreeing to let her music be used on the show, Jenny added: "I couldn't believe it. That's probably the most excited I've been in the whole process and the fact that we got like five total, which I'm really excited for the fans to see, because it will be like, I think maybe unexpected at times at certain big moments."

So far, over 15 songs have been used in the actual series. Several other tracks have also been used in various trailers over the years.

