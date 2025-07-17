Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

17 July 2025, 12:03

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media, Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the Taylor Swift songs that feature in season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty – including 'You're Losing Me'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will know exactly how much Taylor Swift's music inspired author Jenny Han when she wrote the book series. Taylor's music is also now a key part of the show's storytelling through its soundtrack.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 featured five Taylor tracks while season 2 upped the count to nine – including 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' which still hasn't even officially released by Taylor.

In season 3's trailer, a stunning mix of 'Red' and 'Daylight' were used to bring Belly's feelings towards Conrad and Jeremiah to life and now even more songs are set to appear in the final season.

Here's all the Taylor Swift songs that have popped up in the third and final season of the show.

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Taylor Swift's songs are a major part of The Summer I Turned Pretty's storytelling
Taylor Swift's songs are a major part of The Summer I Turned Pretty's storytelling. Picture: Getty

'You're Losing Me'

Taylor's heartbreaking Midnights vault track plays at the end of the first episode following Belly and Jeremiah's argument at the party. After declaring that she'll "never trust" Jeremiah ever again, the episode ends with Belly leaving and the song's emotional bridge plays over the credits.

Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' plays over the credits of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1
Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' plays over the credits of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1. Picture: Prime Video

Why are there so many Taylor Swift songs in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Those deep in the Summer I Turned Pretty lore will know exactly why Taylor's songs feature so prevalently throughout the show. The original novel, published in 2009, was inspired by Fearless' 'The Way I Loved You'.

Explaining how Taylor's music influenced the show, Jenny Han previously revealed to Cinema Blend: "I make playlists for books and I tend to do that at the beginning of the writing process to help me sort of tap into the emotional vein of the stories. 'The Way I Loved You' - that's something I was listening to when I was writing it originally."

Speaking about Taylor agreeing to let her music be used on the show, Jenny added: "I couldn't believe it. That's probably the most excited I've been in the whole process and the fact that we got like five total, which I'm really excited for the fans to see, because it will be like, I think maybe unexpected at times at certain big moments."

So far, over 15 songs have been used in the actual series. Several other tracks have also been used in various trailers over the years.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio in their promo shots

Love Island's Emily and Giorgio spark dating rumours

Love Island

Zoe De Grand'Maison as Agnes and Christopher Briney as Conrad

Who plays Agnes in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why you recognise Zoe De Grand'Maison

A source claims Lauren and Ty hooked up during this year's 'dry run'.

Does Love Island have a 'dry run'? What is it and when does it happen explained

Love Island

Love Island's Harry and Emma flirting around the fire pit on love Island

Love Island first look teases an unexpected rekindled romance

Love Island

Islander Yasmin reveals her 'secret' twin sister Zara.

Love Island star Yasmin's twin sister Zara shocks fans with revelation

Love Island

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' history explained

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' reports explained

Love Island

Love Island producers are bringing fans another brutal dumping

Love Island spoiler sees contestant dumped in shocking and brutal twist

Love Island

Love Island's full lineup promo shot

Love Island respond to Woman's Aid statement on misogyny and sexism in the villa

Love Island

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits