The Summer I Turned Pretty theory explains why Taylor Swift's songs have disappeared from season 3

Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime Video, Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Katie Louise Smith

Is the disappearance of Taylor Swift's music the big easter egg that Jenny Han says we've all missed?

We're five episodes into The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and there's only been one Taylor Swift song?! Something isn't right... and fans think they've figured out the exact reason why.

If you've watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, you'll know just how integral Taylor Swift's music is to the show. Author Jenny Han was actually inspired by Taylor's 'The Way I Loved You' when writing the original novel.

To date, 14 Taylor Swift songs have been used throughout the show, not including those that have appeared in the trailers.

However, fans have noticed that there's been a distinct lack of Taylor tracks in season 3 so far and a genius theory as to why has now emerged on social media. It's all to do with Belly...

The Summer I Turned Pretty uses Taylor Swift songs in connection with Belly's feelings and emotions. Picture: Alamy

So far, only one Taylor Swift song has been used in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Considering nine appeared in season 2, there seems to be something very intentional happening.

'You're Losing Me', a devastating song written about the breakdown of a relationship, played at the end of season 3 episode 1 when Belly confronts Jeremiah for having sex with another girl while they were on a break.

Since then, it's been crickets. No more Taylor songs have popped up since that moment.

But, if this theory is correct, it seems like it's all part of Jenny Han's master plan. While Jenny hasn't explained why Taylor's music has disappeared, fans think they know why...

Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' plays over the credits of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1. Picture: Prime Video

Throughout the show, the story is shown through Belly's POV. Belly's narration gives viewers an understanding of how she's feeling – or at least, how she wants us to think she's feeling. In the show, Taylor's music is used in a similar way as it's tied in to and often reflects Belly's emotions.

Speaking to The Today Show, Jenny previous explained that every song choice is deliberately picked out to match the scene's emotions and overall "vibe".

"There’s lots of songs that I would like to use somewhere, but it has to be the right moment, and I think it has to further the story along," Jenny said.

However, if you've been watching The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 closely, you'll have noticed that Belly's narration has gone missing alongside the Taylor songs.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @audreymartha, one fan has come up with a pretty convincing theory as to why both of those things have disappeared. It reads:

"Taylor Swift's music has always been tied to Belly's inner emotions in TSITP. In season 3 episode 1, we heard 'You're Losing Me' when she confronts Jeremiah. And after that? Nothing."

"No Taylor in episodes 2 through 4 reflects Belly's emotional numbness. She's disconnected, confused and uncertain. No spark, no clarity, no music.

"Until we hear Taylor again, Belly's heart is still on pause. The silence is deafening."

Taylor Swift's music has disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty and fans think they know why. Picture: Getty

Fans are absolutely losing their minds over the incredible observation. One viewer responded: "Great catch! Just like her inner monologue. We're missing it because she's lost."

Another added: "Kinda unrelated but–omg this makes sense why there's no Taylor songs in episode 5. Cause it's Conrad's POV."

"I think the end of the episode really supports this because she tells Jeremiah about how she "likes the song because he likes it" and it proves that she's only acting through a lends of trying to please him – not for herself!!" a third commented.

Someone else noted that Jenny Han didn't even tease the number of Taylor songs this season either, despite doing so for season 2: "It’s also interesting that prior to season 2 being released, we were told that 9 Taylor songs would appear, this season… absolute crickets"

Could this be the easter egg that Jenny says we've all missed? Only time will tell...

