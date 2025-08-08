The Summer I Turned Pretty theory explains why Taylor Swift's songs have disappeared from season 3

8 August 2025, 11:58

Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
Why has Taylor Swift's songs disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Picture: Prime Video, Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is the disappearance of Taylor Swift's music the big easter egg that Jenny Han says we've all missed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're five episodes into The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and there's only been one Taylor Swift song?! Something isn't right... and fans think they've figured out the exact reason why.

If you've watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, you'll know just how integral Taylor Swift's music is to the show. Author Jenny Han was actually inspired by Taylor's 'The Way I Loved You' when writing the original novel.

To date, 14 Taylor Swift songs have been used throughout the show, not including those that have appeared in the trailers.

However, fans have noticed that there's been a distinct lack of Taylor tracks in season 3 so far and a genius theory as to why has now emerged on social media. It's all to do with Belly...

The Summer I Turned Pretty uses Taylor Swift songs in connection with Belly's feelings and emotions
The Summer I Turned Pretty uses Taylor Swift songs in connection with Belly's feelings and emotions. Picture: Alamy

So far, only one Taylor Swift song has been used in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Considering nine appeared in season 2, there seems to be something very intentional happening.

'You're Losing Me', a devastating song written about the breakdown of a relationship, played at the end of season 3 episode 1 when Belly confronts Jeremiah for having sex with another girl while they were on a break.

Since then, it's been crickets. No more Taylor songs have popped up since that moment.

But, if this theory is correct, it seems like it's all part of Jenny Han's master plan. While Jenny hasn't explained why Taylor's music has disappeared, fans think they know why...

Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' plays over the credits of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1
Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' plays over the credits of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1. Picture: Prime Video

Throughout the show, the story is shown through Belly's POV. Belly's narration gives viewers an understanding of how she's feeling – or at least, how she wants us to think she's feeling. In the show, Taylor's music is used in a similar way as it's tied in to and often reflects Belly's emotions.

Speaking to The Today Show, Jenny previous explained that every song choice is deliberately picked out to match the scene's emotions and overall "vibe".

"There’s lots of songs that I would like to use somewhere, but it has to be the right moment, and I think it has to further the story along," Jenny said.

However, if you've been watching The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 closely, you'll have noticed that Belly's narration has gone missing alongside the Taylor songs.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @audreymartha, one fan has come up with a pretty convincing theory as to why both of those things have disappeared. It reads:

"Taylor Swift's music has always been tied to Belly's inner emotions in TSITP. In season 3 episode 1, we heard 'You're Losing Me' when she confronts Jeremiah. And after that? Nothing."

"No Taylor in episodes 2 through 4 reflects Belly's emotional numbness. She's disconnected, confused and uncertain. No spark, no clarity, no music.

"Until we hear Taylor again, Belly's heart is still on pause. The silence is deafening."

Taylor Swift's music has disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty and fans think they know why
Taylor Swift's music has disappeared from The Summer I Turned Pretty and fans think they know why. Picture: Getty

Fans are absolutely losing their minds over the incredible observation. One viewer responded: "Great catch! Just like her inner monologue. We're missing it because she's lost."

Another added: "Kinda unrelated but–omg this makes sense why there's no Taylor songs in episode 5. Cause it's Conrad's POV."

"I think the end of the episode really supports this because she tells Jeremiah about how she "likes the song because he likes it" and it proves that she's only acting through a lends of trying to please him – not for herself!!" a third commented.

Someone else noted that Jenny Han didn't even tease the number of Taylor songs this season either, despite doing so for season 2: "It’s also interesting that prior to season 2 being released, we were told that 9 Taylor songs would appear, this season… absolute crickets"

Could this be the easter egg that Jenny says we've all missed? Only time will tell...

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Princess Andre posing on holiday and on her TV show.

Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Katie Price' ahead of ITV show launch

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist claims from public amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island's Dejon responds to narcissist accusations amid 'Surviving Dejon' book announcement

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts

Every rumoured MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom so far

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Love Island

Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters spoke about their new movie, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday's Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters rate iconic Y2K items

Dejon's promo image and relative Niah.

Love Island star Dejon's relative asked to 'take down' video calling him 'narcissist'

Love Island

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked For Good: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked Part 2

Tasha Ghouri posing and with ex-army officials.

Tasha Ghouri reveals why she quit SAS Who Dares Wins

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and what happened in his series

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits