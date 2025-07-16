Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

16 July 2025, 21:30

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the songs that feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 – including every Taylor Swift song in the final season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've said it once and we'll say it again: The Summer I Turned Pretty has got one of thee best soundtracks on TV right now – and based on the first two episodes, season 3 is no exception.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 had us hooked with an absolutely impeccable episode-by-episode track list, and season 2 was somehow even better with Taylor Swift (we've already heard 'Daylight' and 'Red' in the trailer!), Olivia Rodrigo, One Direction, Mac Miller and more.

Season 3 – which will be the final season – will be released weekly, which means we'll be updating this article after every episode with each song that was heard throughout. So far, the first two episodes have been released and here's what we've heard so far.

Bookmark this page and check back next week for the next batch of songs.

All the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 songs:

  • 'Dreams' - The Cranberries
  • 'Open Arms' - SZA
  • 'Can’t Stop' - Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • 'FRI(END)S' - V
  • 'Get Loud' - Coi Leray
  • 'HOT TO GO!' - Chappell Roan
  • 'Summer Love' - Justin Timberlake
  • 'reason to live' - mehro
  • 'NANi' - Saweetie
  • 'Lovin on Me' - Jack Harlow
  • 'Dilemma' - Kelly Rowland and Nelly
  • 'Good Luck, Babe!' - Chappell Roan
  • 'i like the way you kiss me' – Artemas
  • 'You’re Losing Me' - Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2 songs:

  • 'lacy' - Olivia Rodrigo
  • 'i wish i hated you' - Ariana Grande
  • 'Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree' - Brenda Lee
  • 'Never Going Back Again' - Fleetwood Mac
  • 'Mystery of Love' - Sufjan Stevens
  • 'Forever and a Day' - Benson Boone
Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Erika Doss/Prime

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island bombshell Catarina Pita rumoured to enter villa amid recoupling chaos

Love Island

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island's Cach: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

Love Island

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

Love Island

Love Island producers are in control of the bed time rules

Love Island contestants have to stick to these strict sleeping rules

Love Island

Lola Tung had an adorable moment with Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung reveals sweet gesture from Taylor Swift

Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – watch it now

Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals Eleven’s new flying powers

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: All the contestants revealed

Love Island

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits