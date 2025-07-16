Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the songs that feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 – including every Taylor Swift song in the final season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We've said it once and we'll say it again: The Summer I Turned Pretty has got one of thee best soundtracks on TV right now – and based on the first two episodes, season 3 is no exception.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 had us hooked with an absolutely impeccable episode-by-episode track list, and season 2 was somehow even better with Taylor Swift (we've already heard 'Daylight' and 'Red' in the trailer!), Olivia Rodrigo, One Direction, Mac Miller and more.

Season 3 – which will be the final season – will be released weekly, which means we'll be updating this article after every episode with each song that was heard throughout. So far, the first two episodes have been released and here's what we've heard so far.

Bookmark this page and check back next week for the next batch of songs.

All the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 songs:

'Dreams' - The Cranberries

'Open Arms' - SZA

'Can’t Stop' - Red Hot Chili Peppers

'FRI(END)S' - V

'Get Loud' - Coi Leray

'HOT TO GO!' - Chappell Roan

'Summer Love' - Justin Timberlake

'reason to live' - mehro

'NANi' - Saweetie

'Lovin on Me' - Jack Harlow

'Dilemma' - Kelly Rowland and Nelly

'Good Luck, Babe!' - Chappell Roan

'i like the way you kiss me' – Artemas

'You’re Losing Me' - Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2 songs:

'lacy' - Olivia Rodrigo

'i wish i hated you' - Ariana Grande

'Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree' - Brenda Lee

'Never Going Back Again' - Fleetwood Mac

'Mystery of Love' - Sufjan Stevens

'Forever and a Day' - Benson Boone

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Erika Doss/Prime

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.