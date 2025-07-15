The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out
15 July 2025, 11:43
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 and 2 will be released on Prime on July 16th at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
It's time – The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 countdown is on as the final episodes are finally here but time does each episode come out on Prime Video?
The final season of the beloved Jenny Han series is set to pick up four years after the events of season 2, with Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in a long-term relationship, soon to be married. But when Conrad (Christopher Briney) returns, her feelings for him are reignited.
And if you thought you already knew how the series would end, think again as Jenny Han has confirmed that several scenes have changed and the ending is not the same as it is in the book.
Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can plan your binge-watch of the rest of the episodes.
What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out on Prime?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 and 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country
All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.
- The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Wednesday July 16th at 12 A.M. PT.
Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:
- United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
- United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
- Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
- Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
- United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
- Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
- South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
- India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
- Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
- Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
- Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
- Singapore - 3:00 PM
- Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
- Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
- New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM
Find even more time zones here.
Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer
When does the next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?
The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released together on Wednesday July 16th. Then, fans will have to wait a week for the next episode. The final episode of season 3 will air on Wednesday September 17th.
Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed but with season 1 following the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 following the theme of 'Love', season 3's episodes will likely all be themed too.
Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:
- Episode 1: 'TBC' – July 16th
- Episode 2: 'TBC' – July 16th
- Episode 3: 'TBC' – July 23rd
- Episode 4: 'TBC' – July 30th
- Episode 5: 'TBC' – August 6th
- Episode 6: 'TBC' – August 13th
- Episode 7: 'TBC' – August 20th
- Episode 8: 'TBC' – August 27th
- Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd
- Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
- Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 plot: What happens?
While season 3 will likely follow the plot of Jenny Han's third book, 'We'll Always Have Summer', it's not going to be exactly the same as it plays out on the page.
Jenny has confirmed that several key scenes have been changed and the ending is different to how it happens in the book. So even if you've read the book, there's several surprises ahead for long-time fans.
The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 reads: "It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"
The trailer teases all of that and more, with Belly and Jeremiah's wedding, Belly and Conrad's face-to-face meeting as well as Steven and Taylor's relationship. How will it all end? We'll have to wait and see...
