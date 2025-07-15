The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out

15 July 2025, 11:43

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?
What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 and 2 will be released on Prime on July 16th at midnight PT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's time – The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 countdown is on as the final episodes are finally here but time does each episode come out on Prime Video?

The final season of the beloved Jenny Han series is set to pick up four years after the events of season 2, with Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in a long-term relationship, soon to be married. But when Conrad (Christopher Briney) returns, her feelings for him are reignited.

And if you thought you already knew how the series would end, think again as Jenny Han has confirmed that several scenes have changed and the ending is not the same as it is in the book.

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released on Prime Video at the exact same time globally (12AM PT), but it will differ depending on your time zone. Here's a helpful list of release times so you can plan your binge-watch of the rest of the episodes.

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out on Prime?

Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 and 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All 11 episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) and will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers in the UK, that means each new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released at 8 A.M. BST.

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Wednesday July 16th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

When does the next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be released together on Wednesday July 16th. Then, fans will have to wait a week for the next episode. The final episode of season 3 will air on Wednesday September 17th.

Season 3's episode titles have not yet been revealed but with season 1 following the theme of 'Summer' and season 2 following the theme of 'Love', season 3's episodes will likely all be themed too.

Here's the full list of episode titles, alongside their release date:

  • Episode 1: 'TBC' – July 16th
  • Episode 2: 'TBC' – July 16th
  • Episode 3: 'TBC' – July 23rd
  • Episode 4: 'TBC' – July 30th
  • Episode 5: 'TBC' – August 6th
  • Episode 6: 'TBC' – August 13th
  • Episode 7: 'TBC' – August 20th
  • Episode 8: 'TBC' – August 27th
  • Episode 9: 'TBC' – September 3rd
  • Episode 10: 'TBC' – September 10th
  • Episode 11: 'TBC' – September 17th
Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Picture: Erika Doss/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 plot: What happens?

While season 3 will likely follow the plot of Jenny Han's third book, 'We'll Always Have Summer', it's not going to be exactly the same as it plays out on the page.

Jenny has confirmed that several key scenes have been changed and the ending is different to how it happens in the book. So even if you've read the book, there's several surprises ahead for long-time fans.

The official synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 reads: "It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

The trailer teases all of that and more, with Belly and Jeremiah's wedding, Belly and Conrad's face-to-face meeting as well as Steven and Taylor's relationship. How will it all end? We'll have to wait and see...

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

What does Camazotz mean? Stranger Things 5 episodes title theories explained

Stranger Things 5 episode titles explained – what does Camazotz mean?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to viewers ahead of season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung issues serious plea to fans ahead of season 3

Love Island's Shakira and Ty deal with the fall out from their decision

Love Island first looks reveals fall out from Shakira and Ty's shock decision

Love Island

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Kev in Too Much [right]

Is 'Too Much' a true story? Lena Dunham addresses Jack Antonoff relationship theory

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

Love Island

Megan Forte Clarke interview with Capital [left], Shakira Khan and Conor Phillips in Love Island villa [right]

Exclusive: Love Island's Megan reveals whether she's still waiting for Conor

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's ending will not be the same as the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals why she changed season 3 ending from the book

Love Island star Toni [right], her mum [left] and image of Toni and Harrison on the terrace

Love Island star Toni's mum brands Harrison "manipulative" after "messy" reunion

Love Island

Chris Hughes in his CBB promo [left], Chris and JoJo Siwa cuddling [right]

Chris Hughes reveals marriage and baby plans with JoJo Siwa

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits