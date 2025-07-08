The Summer I Turned Pretty author hints key book moments have been 'changed' in season 3

8 July 2025, 19:57

Key moments in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 "might not always happen in the way that you're expecting," according to author Jenny Han.

It's almost time to return to Cousins Beach as The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is now just days away from dropping into our lives, but if you're expecting it to be exactly the same as the book... you've got a big storm coming.

Author Jenny Han has already confirmed that season 3, a.k.a the final season, will be different to the book ('We'll Always Have Summer') and now she's teased that key moments may not happen in the exact same way as they do on paper.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno are back in action as Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah and, if you've already read the book, you'll already know who Belly ends up with.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jenny has now teased that there's several surprises in store that'll keep viewers and readers on their toes.

Confirming that she's kept some of the major non-negotiable scenes in the show, Jenny told the outlet: "There are a couple of moments that people really love from the books that I knew that people were wanting to see."

However, those moments "might not always happen in the way that you're expecting."

She continued: "I wanted to make sure that I was going to really service those fans who've been following the story for a really long time."

Those changes and surprises have come about as a result of the loyal and passionate fandom. Jenny added that she hopes fans "feel like they have been on a really fun journey with these characters and gotten to see them grow up on-screen."

Elsewhere, Jenny has also teased that the ending of season 3 might leave some fans "devastated".

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jenny explained: "A lot of people, literally, are just watching the show and they're seeing it for the first time. But you also want to serve the people who have been fans for 15 years, who are excited about certain things. But you can't make everyone happy. I wish I could make everyone happy."

Discussing Conrad and Jeremiah, she added: "A successful love triangle is one where, no matter what happens, people are going to be devastated and heartbroken. If the answer feels really clear and easy, then there's no real conflict. No matter what you do, someone's going to be hurt by it."

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty news here:

