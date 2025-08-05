The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode titles tease a huge Belly and Conrad storyline.

Think you've spotted all of Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty easter eggs? Well, fans have discovered a brand new one that's been sitting right in front of our faces ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 started airing.

As soon as The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted in 2022, fans became obsessed with all the easter eggs that author Jenny Han includes in the show. Based on the best-selling trilogy of the same name, the tv series contains hidden details and references to how Belly's story ends in every episode and season 3 is overflowing with them.

Now, people have spotted that there's a massive easter egg in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode titles.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Every season, Jenny chooses the episode names around a specific word. In season 1, all the episodes contained the word "summer", in season 2, they all contain the word "love" and, in season 3, they all contain the word "last". As it stands, we have: Last Season, Last Christmas, Last Supper and Last Stand.

Now, this may seem normal at first glance but a TikToker named JoJo has spotted a huge connection to season 1.

If you cast your mind back to the season 1 finale, Conrad and Belly dance to a string version of 'At Last' and, when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date was first announced, Jenny commented "AT LAST!!!!!" on The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram page.

Essentially, fans think the song titles are a callback to Conrad and Belly being together in season 1 and a hint that Conrad and Belly end up together.

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

If you've read the books, you will already know that Belly and Jeremiah's engagement falls apart when she realises that she still has lingering feelings for Conrad. Belly doesn't act on those feelings at first. However, on her year abroad, Conrad writes Belly letters and the pair fall back in love...at last.

The Summer I Turned Pretty books then end with Belly and Conrad getting married. He is her last love.

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

