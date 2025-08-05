The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles

5 August 2025, 14:56 | Updated: 5 August 2025, 15:04

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles. Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode titles tease a huge Belly and Conrad storyline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Think you've spotted all of Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty easter eggs? Well, fans have discovered a brand new one that's been sitting right in front of our faces ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 started airing.

As soon as The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted in 2022, fans became obsessed with all the easter eggs that author Jenny Han includes in the show. Based on the best-selling trilogy of the same name, the tv series contains hidden details and references to how Belly's story ends in every episode and season 3 is overflowing with them.

Now, people have spotted that there's a massive easter egg in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode titles.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 teaser trailer

Every season, Jenny chooses the episode names around a specific word. In season 1, all the episodes contained the word "summer", in season 2, they all contain the word "love" and, in season 3, they all contain the word "last". As it stands, we have: Last Season, Last Christmas, Last Supper and Last Stand.

Now, this may seem normal at first glance but a TikToker named JoJo has spotted a huge connection to season 1.

If you cast your mind back to the season 1 finale, Conrad and Belly dance to a string version of 'At Last' and, when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date was first announced, Jenny commented "AT LAST!!!!!" on The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram page.

Essentially, fans think the song titles are a callback to Conrad and Belly being together in season 1 and a hint that Conrad and Belly end up together.

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

If you've read the books, you will already know that Belly and Jeremiah's engagement falls apart when she realises that she still has lingering feelings for Conrad. Belly doesn't act on those feelings at first. However, on her year abroad, Conrad writes Belly letters and the pair fall back in love...at last.

The Summer I Turned Pretty books then end with Belly and Conrad getting married. He is her last love.

What do you think? Did you spot the easter egg?

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island voting percentages 2025 – how much did Toni and Cach win by?

Love Island 2025 voting percentages revealed as Toni and Cach win show

Love Island

What time does Wednesday season 2 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Angel and Shakira and Conor sitting together.

Three Love Island stars tried to quit the villa in dramatic scenes cut from the show

Love Island

Cach and Toni final promo image and cuddling on the terrace.

Love Island's Cach drops major bombshell to Toni off-camera before winning show

Love Island

Who won Love Island 2025?

Love Island 2025 winners are Toni and Cach

Love Island

Cach's promo image and with his partner on UK dating show.

Love Island's Cach has a surprising TV dating show past

Love Island

Love Island's Cach and Toni

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss 'waiting for Cach' despite Toni friendship

Love Island

Toni's promo image and walking to the garden.

Love Island’s Toni invisible health battle explained

Love Island

Meg promo images and sitting with Dejon.

Love Island’s Meg reveals next step with Dejon after shock dumping

Love Island

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits