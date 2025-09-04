The Summer I Turned Pretty author responds to intense backlash over season 3 episode 9

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han responds to backlash over season 3 episode 9. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 is officially the worst rated episode of the show in IMDb history.

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has officially addressed the negative reception to season 3 episode 9.

Every episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has felt like an event. From the iconic peach scene to Belly's emotional bridal shower, every episode has been overflowing with drama. Not to mention, episode 8 finally adapted Belly and Jeremiah's tragic wedding on the small screen and became the highest rated episode of the show (9.1).

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 hasn't received such a warm welcome. The episode picks up right where episode 8 leaves off. Belly sees Conrad at the airport but travels to Paris without greeting him and finds out that she doesn't have a place to study abroad. Meanwhile, we see Jeremiah commiserating his loss.

In fact, reception to the episode has been so bad that it's now the worst rated episode of the show in IMDb history (5.1). People have since been bombarding Jenny Han's social media with complaints and now she's spoken out.

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

Following the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9, Jenny took to TikTok to post a video of Lola Tung on set with a rainbow in the background. However, it wasn't long before people started criticising episode 9 in the comments and accusing Jenny of "hating" Conrad.

One fan wrote: "Jenny, this episode could’ve been an email". Another said: "you can literally take ep 9 out the whole season it wouldn't matter". Someone even complained: "conrad fisher i’m sorry your own writer can’t let you be happy for once."

Replying to a fan who said: "Jenny we don't have time for this, there's TWO episodes left and you gave us nothing", Jenny wrote: "I gave you the last 4 years of my life, I have given all I have to give, enjoy!"

Jenny Han responds to backlash over The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9. Picture: @jennyhan via TikTok

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 ends with Belly deciding to stay in Paris and give herself the space to find herself outside of her childhood relationships.

What did you think of the episode?

