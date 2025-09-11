The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

How does The Summer I Turned Pretty end? Jenny Han has opened up about how she's changed The Summer I Turned Pretty ending from the books.

Are you happy to be in Paris? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale is officially just days away and now author Jenny Han has confirmed that the ending will "surprise" fans over drastic changes she's made from the books.

Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted on Prime, fans have been desperate to see how Belly's story wraps up and whether it will stay true to the beloved ending in the books. While the show stays pretty loyal to the books, there have been multiple huge changes including Steven and Taylor's storyline and Conrad's letters to Belly.

Now, Jenny Han has revealed that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 will surprise you. Not only that but she's explained why she's written a different ending for the show instead of the ending in the books.

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

How does The Summer I Turned Pretty end?

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the final episode, Jenny said: "There is so much that is going to surprise fans about how much we're showing of Belly in Paris and the whole ending. It's not just an epilogue."

Jenny then added: "I always planned to shoot the end in Paris. I mean, the last book is named after Casablanca, so it always felt right. I've been putting in Paris Easter eggs since the very beginning of the show too, like how Belly was reading The Hunger Games in French, so I always was planning this — whether we shot there or not."

Jenny added: "I kept adding more and more to the last scripts the longer I was in Paris, because I kept thinking of more that needed to be included."

Whether this means that the show will actually end in Paris or we'll return to Cousins at all is now yet to be seen.

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Speaking to Elite Daily previously Jenny said: "I always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind. I wanted to approach it with fresh eyes and just see what sort of magic happened on screen. I am somebody who is always changing things up.”

She continued: "People will be like, 'Why are you changing that? That was working well!' But to me, it could always be better. That’s how I approach everything, so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things."

How does The Summer I Turned Pretty end in the books?

In the books, The Summer I Turned Pretty ends with Belly and Conrad reconnecting via letters. There's then a flash-forward to their wedding day and we see Conrad and Belly marry in Cousins. Jeremiah also attends with a date. It rains but the couple are too happy to care and they jump in the ocean together.

With Conrad now coming to meet Belly in Paris, all bets are off for how the series ends.

