How will The Summer I Turned Pretty End?

The Summer I Turned Pretty will feature the conclusion of Conrad and Belly's relationship. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Zoe Adams

TSITP's season 3 finale is upon us but how does it end for Belly Conklin and Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has not disappointed with the world becoming obsessed over the love triangle of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah and now sadly, it's time for it all to come to end as the finale approaches.

The final episode, which has been confirmed as the last ever instalment from the popular TV show, will show us what, and maybe even who, Isabelle Conklin, played by Lola Tung, chooses this one final summer.

Now living in Paris with her own fancy apartment and in a casual relationship with Benito, Belly has seemingly moved on from the Fisher brothers in all ways possible. But will the surprise arrival of Conrad change anything?

Here's everything we know about how The Summer I Turned Pretty ends from what author Jenny Han has said to fan theories.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is unlikely to have a 'happily ever after' according to author Jenny Han. Picture: Amazon Prime

How did The Summer I Turn Pretty season 3 episode 10 finish?

As a recap, before we kick back and get our final episode, Belly made the brave decision to not return home to USA but to stay in Paris a little longer to find herself.

She found a fancy new apartment, which brings back memories of Susannah, as well as finding a good group of friends and a budding new romance with Benito who wants to take her to Mexico to meet his family. And if that wasn't life changing enough, the last scenes of Belly are in a hairdresser's chair as she declares: "I want something different this summer."

On the other side of the globe, Jeremiah and Conrad make peace with one another on the anniversary of their mum's death. Talking things through, Connie is given the green light from his brother to try one last time with the girl they've both fallen in love with.

Without giving it a second thought, Conrad books a flight ticket to Paris leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as to what happens next.

How will The Summer I Turned Pretty end?

The producers, actors and even author have been very good at keeping the ending of TSITP under wraps as to not spoil anything but of course, there have been plenty of teasers.

But perhaps the biggest clue to how the Amazon Prime series ends comes from a recent podcast interview with author and producer of the show, Jenny Han.

For many of us, we looked set for a happily ever after between Conrad and Belly but her words are telling us that probably won't be the case.

Speaking on the Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast, Jenny said: "I like a hopeful ending. But I don’t like too neat of an ending, personally.”

She added she doesn't go for "happily ever after endings" but is firm on there always being hope at the end of her stories, especially for the young audience she writes for.

Jenny added: "I really must insist on hope, because if something ends in such a bleak way. That’s what I insist on.

"And I do think that that is, for me, the only real difference between writing stories for a young audience and for adults, is a hopeful ending.”

What are the fan theories about The Summer I Turned Pretty ending?

The penultimate episode of TSITP was called 'Last Year' which saw us celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year and then summer all in one episode. For some fans, they're confident we'll see another time jump in the final episode.

Some have speculated there could be a surprise with a double drop of episodes so the series can finish just how it began. Some TikTok investigators have suggested Jenny Han has an obsession with the number 14 and will want to finish on that number of episodes.

Other theories suggest there could be another death in the storyline and for those on team Jeremiah, they predict a romance for him and Denise.

READ MORE: