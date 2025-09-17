The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman sparks dating rumours with co-star Minnie Mills

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman sparks dating rumours with co-star Minnie Mills. Picture: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila, Prime

By Sam Prance

Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills have been spotted at multiple events together since playing on screen love interests.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans assemble! It looks like co-stars Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills are dating in real life.

It's no secret that TV shows occasionally spark real-life romances between actors. For example, Joey King and Jacob Elordi famously became a couple after playing love interests in The Kissing Booth. And, more recently, people have speculated that My Life With the Walter Boys stars Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde could be an item.

However, what you may not realise is that The Summer I Turned Pretty seemingly has a real life romance of its own. Sean Kaufman (Steven) and his season 1 love interest Minnie Mills (Shayla) have been photographed together.

Are Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills dating?

Watch Belly in Paris in the final The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

If you cast your minds back to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1, you will remember that Steven had an adorable romance before his on-off relationship with Taylor fully took hold. In the episodes, Steven fell in love with debutante Shayla and the characters ended the season as a couple. However, Shayla hasn't appeared in the show since.

Nevertheless, Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven, and Minnie Mills, who plays Shayla, clearly hit it off because people think they've been dating on off since season 1. In June 2022, Minnie shared a Sean birthday carousel on Instagram with the caption: "Happiest of birthdays to my best friend <3 thank you for always making me smile."

At the end of 2022, Sean appeared to go Instagram official with a different actress named Nikol Tsvetanova. However, fast forward to 2025 and Sean has been posting photos with Minnie again on Instagram. They even went to Cancún with The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney (Conrad) and his girlfiend Isabel Machado.

A source later told The Daily Mail that Sean and Minnie are “together and very happy" and the adorable couple have since attended fashion shows together and gone to see BLACKPINK together.

Not to mention, Sean and Shayla have also been photographed at an NY Liberty Game, Yankees Stadium and the US Open.

Sean and Millie have never publicly discussed their relationship but all signs point to them being official.

