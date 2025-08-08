The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why she changed the peach scene from the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book
The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han explains why she changed the peach scene from the book.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's why Jenny Han changed Belly and Conrad's peach scene from the book.

If you've read The Summer I Turned Pretty books, you will already know that there was a notable change to Belly and Conrad's peach scene. Now, author Jenny Han has revealed why she altered the beloved scene in season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is no stranger to iconic scenes but the peach scene is arguably the show's most iconic moment yet. In season 3, episode 5, Belly and Conrad reconnect as they spend a full day together planning Belly's wedding to Jeremiah and it all culminates with Conrad wiping peach juice from Belly's lips with his t-shirt.

The pair share a lingering gaze before Belly says she should get some peaches for Jeremiah. We then hear Conrad convince himself in his inner monologue: "Whatever I thought was happening here, was only in my head. She and Jere, that's the reality." As for Belly, we don't hear what she thinks but that's different in the books.

Discussing the scene with Entertainment Weekly, Jenny explained why she switched it to Conrad's perspective.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer

In the book, we hear exactly how the peach moment affects Belly. Describing the interaction, she says: "It was maybe the most intimate thing anyone had ever done to me." and "I felt light-headed, unsteady on my feet. It was all in the way he looked at me, just those few seconds."

Belly then adds: "Just one look, one touch from him, and I was shaking. It was madness. I was marrying his brother."

As for why Jenny altered the scene, she said: "The whole episode is from Conrad's perspective...Why did I do it from Conrad's perspective and not Belly's perspective is what you're asking me. Honestly, it's where it falls within the story. It's a turning point of a moment."

Jenny continued to say: "The whole episode, you see Conrad really struggling to keep Belly at arm's length because he doesn't trust himself to be alone with her, because then he's going to tell her how he feels, but he really can't resist being near her."

Jenny ended by saying: "That's one of those moments where he's really lost in the sauce and gets swept away by how much he does love her. Getting to see her through his eyes was really important to me."

Conrad and Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty peach scene
Conrad and Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty peach scene. Picture: Prime

In script notes shared to Entertainment Weekly, Jenny teased how Belly felt. She wrote: "The scene was supposed to end on Chris' face as he walked away. But I let the take go longer when I saw Lola's face as she bagged the peaches. We the audience are now privy to something - some inner conflict - that Conrad our narrator is not."

Another reason, Jenny likely changed the scene from the book was to leave viewers wondering if Belly felt the same as Conrad in that moment.

As for the rest of the scene, it is very loyal to the book. Many of Belly and Conrad's lines are exact quotes from the novel.

What do you think? Do you like how it was changed?

