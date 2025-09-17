Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why the show is over

17 September 2025, 19:29 | Updated: 17 September 2025, 19:31

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why it's officially over
Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why it's officially over. Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 over? Are there more episodes? Jenny Han might have teased more, but season 3 is officially over.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's over! The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially come to an end. After three seasons, two Fisher brothers and one indecisive girly pop called Belly Conklin, the Prime Video series ended in spectacular fashion with a supersized episode.

Season 3 episode 11, which has been billed as the series finale, saw Conrad arrive in Paris as Belly cemented her future with one massive decision.

With so much to cover before the final credits rolled, fans have been speculating over the past few weeks that more episodes might be on the horizon. Does Jenny Han have one final trick up her sleeve, or are we truly done?

Here's everything that's been confirmed about the future of The Summer I Turned Pretty and whether or not there will be more episodes to come.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's ending!

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 over?

Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty
Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

Are there more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Despite theories from hopeful fans that there will be more episodes, Jenny Han has confirmed that season 3 has officially ended with episode 11. Season 3 is the final season of the show.

"This is the final season of the show. That is a fact," Jenny told The Hollywood Reporter following speculation that it will continue.

So therefore, there will be no more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

"We needed more canvas for the story, so that's how we ended up with 11 episodes," Jenny told Entertainment Weekly, explaining why the final season had more episodes than usual. "But yeah, three books, three seasons. It feels right to me."

Do Belly and Conrad end up together? Do they get married?
Do Belly and Conrad end up together? Do they get married? Picture: Prime Video

Season 3 ends with Belly and Conrad finally together as a couple, promising forever to each other after a romantic reunion in Paris.

The final scenes show Belly and Conrad back at the Cousins beach house, implying that they're now set to make it their own home. Over the credits, we're shown photos from Belly and Conrad, in love, spending Christmas together in Paris.

But fans have now clocked the notable omission of Belly and Conrad's wedding, which is revealed in the book's epilogue. That missing scene, paired with Jenny Han's letter that appears at the end of the show, has now sparked theories that more could be on the way.

Will there be another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In a letter to fans from Jenny that appears on screen, the author wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers.

We put our whole hearts into this show and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then — all of my love always."

That specific line – "Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins." – has left fans convinced that the show will return. Chatter around a potential fourth season, and even a spin-off/prequel, has emerged and Jenny has hinted that they could be in the works.

We'll let you know as soon as more is revealed but, for now, summer in Cousins is over. Bonrad is endgame.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island Games 2 is back on our TV screens

When does Love Island Games 2 come on? Episode schedule revealed

Love Island

All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books

All the changes The Summer I Turned Pretty ending makes from the books

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

Here's what happened with Love Island's Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair

Why did Love Island USA's Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair split?

Love Island

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show

MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast

Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman sparks dating rumours with co-star Minnie Mills

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman sparks dating rumours with co-star Minnie Mills

Millie and Liam's podcast looks set to be over

Millie Court makes bold statement about Liam Reardon split

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits