Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Why the show is over

Is there another episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why it's officially over.

By Katie Louise Smith

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 over? Are there more episodes? Jenny Han might have teased more, but season 3 is officially over.

It's over! The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially come to an end. After three seasons, two Fisher brothers and one indecisive girly pop called Belly Conklin, the Prime Video series ended in spectacular fashion with a supersized episode.

Season 3 episode 11, which has been billed as the series finale, saw Conrad arrive in Paris as Belly cemented her future with one massive decision.

With so much to cover before the final credits rolled, fans have been speculating over the past few weeks that more episodes might be on the horizon. Does Jenny Han have one final trick up her sleeve, or are we truly done?

Here's everything that's been confirmed about the future of The Summer I Turned Pretty and whether or not there will be more episodes to come.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3's ending!

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 over?

Belly and Conrad reunite in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

Are there more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Despite theories from hopeful fans that there will be more episodes, Jenny Han has confirmed that season 3 has officially ended with episode 11. Season 3 is the final season of the show.

"This is the final season of the show. That is a fact," Jenny told The Hollywood Reporter following speculation that it will continue.

So therefore, there will be no more episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

"We needed more canvas for the story, so that's how we ended up with 11 episodes," Jenny told Entertainment Weekly, explaining why the final season had more episodes than usual. "But yeah, three books, three seasons. It feels right to me."

Do Belly and Conrad end up together? Do they get married? Picture: Prime Video

Season 3 ends with Belly and Conrad finally together as a couple, promising forever to each other after a romantic reunion in Paris.

The final scenes show Belly and Conrad back at the Cousins beach house, implying that they're now set to make it their own home. Over the credits, we're shown photos from Belly and Conrad, in love, spending Christmas together in Paris.

But fans have now clocked the notable omission of Belly and Conrad's wedding, which is revealed in the book's epilogue. That missing scene, paired with Jenny Han's letter that appears at the end of the show, has now sparked theories that more could be on the way.

leaving the door open for a movie me thinks. i‘d love to see domestic bonrad and the wedding. but all in all nice season finale #TheSummerITurnedPretty #TSITP pic.twitter.com/omPtLRatLJ — jolene 🐍 (@_Jolene_Jolene) September 17, 2025

WE HAVE TO BE GETTING AN EPILOGUE EPISODE BC THERES NO WAY https://t.co/Fw5wmHldo7 — in mourning (@torturedfilm) September 17, 2025

Will there be another season of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In a letter to fans from Jenny that appears on screen, the author wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers.

We put our whole hearts into this show and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then — all of my love always."

That specific line – "Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins." – has left fans convinced that the show will return. Chatter around a potential fourth season, and even a spin-off/prequel, has emerged and Jenny has hinted that they could be in the works.

We'll let you know as soon as more is revealed but, for now, summer in Cousins is over. Bonrad is endgame.

